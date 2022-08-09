This Coconut Gelato is the perfect summer treat

coconut

Creamy, refreshing, and delicious, this coconut gelato tastes like a tropical vacation. Served in a coconut shell with toasted coconut flakes, chocolate sauce, and fresh mint leaves, this chill gelato recipe is serious when it comes to presentation. If you’re looking for a tasty summer treat to cool down with, whip up a bowl (or coconut shell) of this coconut gelato!

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

1 cup coconut milk

1 cup sugar, divided

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 egg yolks

1 cup shredded coconut

Coconut shell

Chocolate sauce

Tools

Directions

Scald whole milk, coconut milk, ½ cup of sugar, and vanilla extract in a small saucepan over medium-high heat.

While that mixture is heating up, whisk together the remaining sugar and egg yolks. Add the hot milk mixture scoop by scoop with a ladle into the egg yolks and sugar, and whisk together. Then, pour it all back into the heated saucepan.

Cook the mixture over low heat, stirring constantly, until it’s thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Remove from the heat and cover with plastic wrap, then refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Sprinkle shredded coconut on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then toast it in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until golden brown, and set aside.

Once refrigerated for at least 4 hours, pour the gelato mix into an ice cream maker and follow the instructions according to the model.

Once the consistency is that of soft serve, transfer the gelato to a container and freeze until ready to eat. Serve the gelato in a halved coconut shell and top with the toasted coconut flakes, chocolate sauce, and mint leaves.

