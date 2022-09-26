Cocoa Butter Market to touch US$ 10201.8 million Valuation in 2032 Owing to its Versatile Benefits | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The US cocoa butter market has the largest share of 33% as on 2022. Increasing investment made by top players in the region, coupled with increased usage of cocoa butter across sectors is driving the US market. The Germany cocoa butter market has a share of 31% as on 2022. The Japan cocoa butter market has a share of 7% as on 2022

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cocoa butter market is predicted to expand at a stable CAGR of 4.1% across the forecast period 2022 to 2032. The cocoa butter market was estimated at US$ 6700 million in 2021. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 10201.8 million in 2032, and as of 2022, the market valuation is US$ 8548.6 million.

According to the historic evaluation, the global cocoa butter market was valued at US$ 5807.6 million in 2016, and in 2021, the valuation increased to US$ 6700 million. In 2032, the expected size of the cocoa butter market is US$ 10201.8 million.

While comparing the historical CAGR with the present anticipated CAGR, it is safe to predict that the cocoa butter market would be surging at a better rate across the historic period. The historical CAGR for the cocoa butter market was 2.9%, and the expected CAGR for the forecast period is 4.1%. There is an increase in the value of the market owing to the surging demand for cocoa butter.

Download Sample Copy@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5476

Key Takeaways

  • Owing to the drastic urbanization, there has been a surge in disposable income as compared to what it was a decade ago. Due to these factors premium segment chocolates, containing cocoa butter was widely accessible to the public. The rise in disposable income is expected to increase the sales of cocoa butter during the forecast period.

  • One of the major health benefits of cocoa butter is that it is stuffed with anti-inflammatory properties. Due to the presence of phytochemicals, cocoa butter is nourishing with anti-inflammatory properties. Several studies and health experts also recommend the consumption of cocoa butter. This might surge the demand for cocoa butter in the coming times.

  • The cosmetic industry is another sector utilizing cocoa butter because of the required moisture and protection from the sun that it offers. In addition to that, cocoa butter is actively used as a make-up remover and comprises of a tendency to well for chapped and dry lips. The aforementioned factors are expected to surge the sales of cocoa butter in the future.

  • Cocoa butter is equipped with various skin-related benefits such as it can easily get absorbed by the skin without making the skin oily. This helps in retaining moisture in the skin. In addition to that, cocoa butter has given phenomenal results in treating acne, and certain kinds of wounds. This might well increase the demand for cocoa butter.

  • Cocoa butter is a versatile product. Besides eating, there are cocoa butter lotions, body oils, emollients, and natural moisturizers. So, to all the manufacturers who are looking to diversify their markets, here is a list of applications, thus illuminating the cocoa butter benefits.

  • Furthermore, cocoa butter is rich in Vitamin E source, which supports vision, and in order to maintain sound health of the brain and skin, Vitamin E is a must. This is expected to surge the sales of cocoa butter during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

With the surge in sustainable development, the major players are making use of sustainable ingredients at their best to make sure that they take the best possible steps, majorly for the lifestyle improvement of farmers. Due to the perfect balance between health and taste, the food & beverage industry is also expected to propel.

Key Players in the Cocoa Butter Market Cargill Inc., Barry Callebaut AG, Shirin Asal Food Industrial Group PJSC, Olam International Ltd, SunOpta Inc., Natra SA, Bolmay Cocoa, ECOM Agroindustrial Corporation, JB Foods Ltd., Jindal Drugs Pvt. Ltd., Others

Read More @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cocoa-butter-market

More Insights into the Cocoa Butter Market

Based on FMI research, it was predicted that Europe is the largest market for cocoa butter throughout the assessment period. Some of the best manufacturers are present in several European countries such as Germany, the UK, Belgium, France, and Italy. In addition to that, the Netherlands is home to some of the best cocoa butter manufacturers. This is expected to drive the cocoa butter adoption trends in the region.

The Asia Pacific is set to exhibit a positive outlook with the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. Increasing demand for bakery products and high-end chocolates is expected to influence the cocoa butter market outlook in the region.

Key Segment in Cocoa Butter Market

By Product Type:

  • Natural

  • Deodorized

  • Semi-Deodorized

By Nature:

  • Organic

  • Conventional

By Product Form:

  • Blocks

  • Powder

  • Liquid

By End Use:

  • Food & Beverage Industry

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Personal Care & Cosmetics

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

  1.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  1.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

  2.1. An economic and labour market shock impacting the production, consumption and investments

  2.2. Current Scenario/Immediate Action

      2.2.1. Possible Scenarios for Economic Impact

      2.2.2. Key Factors/Challenges

      2.2.3. Impact on Global Food Supply Chain

  2.3. Change in Consumer Behaviour Permanently

      2.3.1. Accelerating Prior Trends

  2.4. Market Scenario and the Forward Path

      2.4.1. Optimistic Scenario

      2.4.2. Likely Scenario

      2.4.3. Pessimistic Scenario

  2.5. Key Factors Impacting the Market

  2.6. How Can We Overcome the Obstacles?

  2.7. A Reinvented Food Production System

  2.8. Conventional Dietary Supplements Will Have an Unstoppable Rise

Note: Market Assessment shall be provided for Likely Scenario

Request a Complete TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5476

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage on Food and Beverage Domain

Peanut Butter Market Size: Peanut Butter Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030.

Vegan Butter Market Share: Vegan butter market is expected to top US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2022 and 2032, surpassing US$ 4.8 Bn by 2032.

Kokum Butter Market Trends: Kokum Butter Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2016 to 2026.

Organic Cocoa Market Growth: Organic Cocoa Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030.

Cocoa Market Analysis: Cocoa Market is valued at over US$ 12.3 Billion in 2021. The market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2026, reaching US$ 21.45 Billion.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

