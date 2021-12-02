Cocoa Asia Pacific Industry to 2028 - Bean-to-Bar Chocolate Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report suggests that the Asia-Pacific cocoa market is envisioned to experience growth at a CAGR of 4.35% in the considered years 2021-2028. South Korea, India, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN countries, China, and Rest of APAC form the market in this region.



Chocolate has significant traction among consumers in Japan and is considered a standard sweet. In this regard, a combination of a well-established health-food labeling system, aggressive product line development, and consumer awareness are driving the growth of the studied market. Furthermore, high cocoa content products are gaining momentum across the country, owing to their demand among health-conscious consumers, especially the elderly population. Other than this, chocolate confectionery products hold the majority of the market share in the country. Therefore, the aforementioned factors indicate the robust growth of the cocoa market across Japan.



The studied market's growth in India is attributed to the rising disposable income, coupled with growing demand among the younger generation. Moreover, westernization and change in lifestyle have significantly added to the demand for cocoa products. Over the years, chocolates have become an integral part of casual snacking. As a result, the demand for chocolates has grown significantly. Besides this, the Indian market is witnessing a gradual rise in demand for premium chocolate. Here, consumers are shifting towards low sugar content dark chocolates, which contain high levels of cocoa. Hence, this growth in demand for chocolates majorly supports the growth of the Indian cocoa market.

Competitive Outlook

Leading companies in the cocoa market include Archer Daniels Midland, the Hershey Company, Guan Chong Berhad, Mondelez International, Blommer Chocolate Company, Nestle SA, and Meiji Holdings Co Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Impact of Covid-19 on Cocoa Market

2.2. Key Insights

2.2.1. Influence of Western Flavors

2.2.2. Cocoa Powder Color Trends

2.2.3. Single-Origin Cocoa and Chocolates

2.3. Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Index

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Acquisitions

2.6.2. Product Developments

2.6.3. Contracts & Agreements

2.6.4. Investment & Expansions

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Rise in Demand for Chocolate

2.7.2. Health Benefits of Cocoa

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. Low Productivity

2.8.2. Price Fluctuations of Cocoa

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Ruby Cocoa Beans

2.9.2. Bean-To-Bar Chocolate



3. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Outlook - by Process

3.1. Dutch-Process

3.2. Natural Process



4. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Outlook - by Quality

4.1. Bulk

4.2. Specialty

4.3. Fine Flavor



5. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Outlook - by Product

5.1. Cocoa Liquor

5.2. Cocoa Powder

5.3. Cocoa Butter



6. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Outlook - by Type

6.1. Conventional

6.2. Organic



7. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market Outlook - by End-User

7.1. Confectionery

7.2. Food & Beverages

7.3. Bakery

7.4. Other End-Users



8. Asia-Pacific Cocoa Market - Regional Outlook

8.1. China

8.2. Japan

8.3. India

8.4. South Korea

8.5. Asean Countries

8.6. Australia & New Zealand

8.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Cargill Incorporated

9.2. Meiji Holdings Co Ltd

9.3. Nestle Sa

9.4. Puratos Group

9.5. Olam International Limited

9.6. Guan Chong Berhad

9.7. Barry Callebaut AG

9.8. Natra Sa

9.9. Blommer Chocolate Company

9.10. The Hershey Company

9.11. Mondelez International

9.12. Ferrero Group

9.13. Lindt and Sprungli AG

9.14. Archer Daniels Midland

9.15. Touton Sa



10. Research Methodology & Scope



