Coco Rocha Perfects Holiday Dressing in a Corseted Cobalt Blue Gown
The Macallan kicked off the holiday season with a week of luxury in New York City, inviting local personalities, actors, models, and artists to an immersive, limited-run supper club at Rockefeller Center.
Supermodel Coco Rocha, Gossip Girl star Evan Mock, and celebrated chef Roze Traore were among the attendees at the debut of The Macallan Harmony Hideaway, which brought the essence of Scotland to Manhattan.
Jon Batiste performed on the opening night, and guests got to taste the whisky brand's newest collection, the third edition of The Harmony Collection, which was made in collaboration with designer Stella Mary McCartney and her sister photographer Mary Mary McCartney.
For the grand occasion, Rocha wore an electric cobalt blue velvet gown. The piece was strapless and featured a corseted bodice with a rib-like structure separated by transparent panels. The long skirt was made of shiny velvet and included a super high leg slit on one side. Rocha let the dress take the spotlight, accessorizing it only with silky black platform heels with ankle straps, a gold bracelet, and gold hoop earrings. The model also matched her glam to her look, wearing neon blue eyeshadow and a glowy makeup. Her hair was swept up into a low ballerina bun.
“About last night ✨” Rocha captioned an Instagram post including a series of photos from the evening.
Mock coordinated with Rocha in a black and blue outfit. His consisted of a black long-sleeve shirt, black jeans, a painterly blue-and-black beanie, and dainty gold necklaces.
