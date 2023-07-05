Coco Lee, beloved Hong Kong singer-songwriter and Mulan voice actor, dies at 48

Coco Lee, the beloved Hong Kong singer-songwriter who voiced Mulan in the Mandarin version of the Disney classic and was featured on the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Runaway Bride soundtracks, has died. She was 48.

The "Before I Fall In Love" singer died by suicide, her sisters Nancy and Carol announced in a joint Instagram statement on Wednesday. The siblings revealed that CoCo had been suffering from depression for several years but that "her condition deteriorated drastically over the last few months."

"Although, CoCo sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her," they wrote. "On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July, 2023."

Lee, who was born in Hong Kong and raised in the U.S., began her 30-year career as a singer in Asia in the '90s. She also voiced Mulan in the Mandarin version of the 1998 Disney animated classic, for which she also performed the heroine's song, "Reflection."

The vocalist, who performed in English, Mandarin, and Cantonese, is best known for hits including "Di Da Di," "Yesterday's Love," and "Before I Fall in Love," the latter of which was featured in Julia Roberts and Richard Gere's 1999 romantic comedy Runaway Bride.

In 2001, Lee performed "A Love Before Time," which was featured on the Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon soundtrack, when it was nominated for Best Original Song at the 73rd Academy Awards. Watch the performance below.

Her final album, titled Illuminate (盛開), was released in 2013, but she continued to release multiple digital singles until 2017.

