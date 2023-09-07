Coco Gauff vs Karolina Muchova live: Score and latest US Open semi-final updates

Coco Gauff plays Karolina Muchova for a place in the final - Getty Images/Frey

11:50 PM BST

Gauff on taking the pressure off her shoulders

At first I used to think negative things, like, why is there so much pressure, why is this so hard, blah, blah, blah. I realize in a way it’s pressure but it’s not. I mean, there are people struggling to feed their families, people who don’t know where their next meal is going to come from, people who have to pay their bills. That’s real pressure, that’s real hardship, that’s real life. In a very privileged position, I’m getting paid to do what I love and getting support to do what I love. That’s something that I don’t take for granted. So really I just put my life into perspective, and especially in New York, I just feel like you see that perspective a lot more especially compared to where I live. I’m just, like, I mean, I have a lucky life, and so I should enjoy it. I know there are millions of people who probably want to be in this position that I am now, so instead of saying why this, why that, I should just be, like, why not me? Why am I not enjoying this? I should. Yeah, I just told myself, man, I should enjoy this. I’m having so much fun doing it. I should not think about the results and think about this. I’m living a lucky life and I’m so blessed. I don’t want to take it for granted. So that’s the reason why, I think it’s just putting my life in perspective and realizing how grateful and blessed I am.

Can Gauff cope with the pressure tonight? - Shutterstock/Sarah Yenesel

11:42 PM BST

'The conditions this year are really extreme'

By Simon Briggs

The intense heat and humidity at this year’s US Open continued to be a talking point as British junior Hannah Klugman retired from her quarter-final in tears, while former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli suggested that conditions were unsafe.

Klugman, the 14-year-old who is regarded as the most promising junior in Britain, had previously eliminated the No3 seed from the singles event on Wednesday. But her latest match, against 10th seed Laura Samsonova, found her struggling to draw breath in the stifling atmosphere.

Story continues

Somtimes hunching over at the end of rallies in a desperate attempt to draw air into her lungs, Klugman was unable to land a single game before she abandoned the contest at 6-0, 3-0 down - although it should be said that she was also wearing heavy strapping on her shoulder.

US Open authorities have been monitoring the wet bulb globe temperature at Flushing Meadows. They said that the figure had reached 29.7 degrees, well short of the figure (32.2 degrees) that would have triggered the suspension of junior matches. Information boards on the grounds showed a “real feel” reading of 34 degrees.

Klugman walked off the court after 47 minutes but later also withdrew from her scheduled doubles quarter-final with fellow British prospect Mimi Xu. Meanwhile the French doubles specialist NIcolas Mahut called the doctor to the court after feeling sick and dizzy, later confirming that he had been suffering from heatstroke.

Only a day after singles semi-finalist Daniil Medvedev had said “One player is going to die”, Bartoli questioned whether professional tennis might be heading for a tragic incident.

“The conditions this year are really extreme,” Bartoli told Sky News. “The humidity is so high and you can see all the players struggling so much.

“We have to look at a wider solution in the next five to 10 years. I don’t think it’s safe to send a player out in those conditions. I do agree with Medvedev that we might unfortunately have a huge accident that I think everyone will regret at some point. As much as you can train, the body is not made to sustain that amount of heat for such a long period of time.”

11:30 PM BST

Not long to go now...

Contenders are here 📍



Women's semifinals 🔜 pic.twitter.com/5fngVnhGLH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2023

11:19 PM BST

US Open betting offers and free bets

Take a look at these free bets and betting offers to use throughout the tournament.

11:07 PM BST

Women's semi-final

Hello and welcome to coverage of the first women’s semi-final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova.

All eyes will be on Gauff as the youngster bids to reach the final of her home grand slam for the first time. By reaching the last four, the 19-year-old became the first teenager to get to the semi-finals in New York since Serena Williams in 2001.

“Oh, it means a lot to me. I mean, being in any sentence with her is great,” she said. “I mean, she’s the greatest player of all time. You know, I’m nothing close to that yet. I’m just really honored to be in the same sentence as her.

“It’s something that I’m used to a lot. So, you know, I’m not going to sit here and be like, Oh, I’m shocked, but I feel like a lot of the stats have aligned with her, and people find new things to think about. I was the first teenager in the quarters and now semis, so I’m guessing if I win they’re going to be, like, finals. It’s just going to keep going.

“Like I said, I never take it for granted. She’s my idol. I think if you told me when I was younger that I would be in these same stat lines as her, I would freak out.

“I’m still trying not to think about it a lot, because I don’t want to get my head big or add pressure, but it is a cool moment to have that stat alongside her.”

Muchova marched in the semis after overwhelming Romania’s Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3 on Tuesday. The Czech, who was a finalist at the French Open this year, was understandably cagey about what her tactics would be against Gauff.

“The key of the match... for sure playing my own game,” she said. “I don’t really want to say all the keys (smiling), I mean, with the tactics. So I’ll just focus on myself, and yeah, try to bring the best out of me to play with her.

“She’s very athletic. She never gives up. Runs for every ball. Doesn’t do many mistakes. So she has kind of all the strokes. So very, very good player from all the aspects.”