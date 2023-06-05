Coco Gauff reaches French Open quarter-finals after straight-sets win

Coco Gauff vs Anna Schmiedlova live: French Open latest updates - Getty Images/Thomas Samson

Last year’s French Open runner-up Coco Gauff overcame an early wobble to outclass Slovakian Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5, 6-2 and reach the quarter-finals, where she could face a potential rematch with holder Iga Swiatek.

Gauff won her previous clash with Schmiedlova in Madrid last year, dropping only two games, and the American made a quick start again with a break in the opening game to pull away and leave her opponent facing an uphill task.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But 28-year-old Schmiedlova, playing in the second week of a major for the first time, mounted a late fightback from 5-2 down to draw level only to squander her opportunity and allow sixth seed Gauff to edge a tense first set.

The 19-year-old Gauff tightened her grip in the next set, working the angles and deploying the drop shot to devastating effect as she closed out the victory without any more drama.

Gauff will now await the winner of the fourth-round match between world number one Swiatek and Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko.

More to follow...

05:08 PM

Gauff learning French

04:56 PM

Teen star

15 - Cori Gauff is the first player to secure 15+ Women's Singles main draw wins at the Roland Garros as a teenager since Martina Hingis in 1998. Phenomenal.#RolandGarros | @rolandgarros @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/LGTXjyVpAz — OptaAce (@OptaAce) June 5, 2023

04:52 PM

Gauff 7-5, 6-2 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Schmiedlova just misses with a forehand down the line, 15-0. Gauff nets a backhand down the lin,, 15-15.

Double fault Gauff, 15-30. Another double fault, 15-40. Gauff is a little bit frazzled at the moment.

Gauff saves the first when Schmiedlova puts a forehand return long. Then the second when Schmiedlova nets a backhand pass.

Schmiedlova forehand into the net, match point. Schmiedlova backhand return into the tramlines... GAME SET MATCH GAUFF!

04:47 PM

Gauff* 7-5, 5-2 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Gauff miscues a forehand return but Schmiedlova can’t react quick enough, 15-30. Longest rally of the match, Schmiedlova hits a drop shot, Gauff gets there but doesn’t do enough and Schmiedlova smashes a backhand winner past her.

Lovely drop shot winner by Gauff, deuce. Gauff steps in and drills a backhand down-the-line winner, break point.

No hesitation from Gauff as she moves up to a short ball and drills a backhand winner into the corner.

Story continues

Gauff breaks and will serve for the match.

04:42 PM

Gauff 7-5, 4-2 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Schmiedlova nets a backhand, 30-0. Gauff drills a backhand down the line to consolidate the break.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Schmiedlova live: French Open latest updates - Shutterstock/Caroline Blumberg

04:39 PM

Gauff* 7-5, 3-2 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Schmiedlova, 30-15. Tight looking forehand into the net by Schmiedlova, 30-30. Big point coming up!

Another double fault by Schmiedlova, break point. Another first serve missed... Schmiedlova does get the second serve in but Gauff goes after it with her backhand return and Schmiedlova sends a backhand long.

Gauff breaks.

04:35 PM

Gauff 7-5, 2-2 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Slightly different complexion on the match with Schmiedlova stamping her authority on the match.

She is averaging 10km/h more than Gauff on her forehand. And from 40-0, Gauff is taken to deuce.

The crowd are really into this match now as well. But credit to Gauff, under a lot of pressure she holds with another drop shot winner.

04:29 PM

Gauff* 7-5, 1-2 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Point of the match, great hustle by both players using every angle of the match and covering a lot of ground but Schmiedlova gets the point with an angled backhand winner, 30-15.

Wow. Brilliant sliced backhand winner down the line by Schmiedlova, 40-15. Wild Gauff forehand return and Schmiedlova holds.

04:26 PM

Gauff 7-5, 1-1 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Brilliant drop shot winner by Gauff, 15-0. Every time Gauff is inside the baseline she is looking to play a drop shot.

Schmiedlova return long, 40-30. Schmiedlova attacks Gauff’s forehand and finishes with a forehand winner, deuce.

Gauff double fault, break point. Another double fault, her fourth of the match and Schmiedlova breaks.

04:21 PM

Second Set: Gauff* 7-5, 1-0 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Both players are playing at a high level right now. This opening game could be decisive and Gauff pushes Schmiedlova to deuce.

Big inside out backhand winner from Schmiedlova. Schmiedlova backhand into the tramlines, break point Gauff.

Gauff breaks after a short angled return draws the error from Schmiedlova, who nets a sliced backhand.

04:13 PM

Gauff 7-5 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Gauff has found her first serve again and it moves her to 30-0.

Schmiedlova forehand return long, break point. And she takes it at the first opportunity by drilling a backhand winner down the line.

Good end to a tough set for Gauff.

04:09 PM

Gauff* 6-5 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Schmiedlova double faults, 15-15. Schmiedlova then puts a forehand into the tramlines, 15-30.

The swirling wind is making things tricky for both players. But Gauff hits a huge forehand winner, break point.

Schmiedlova goes for an ambitious backhand down the line but the ball drops in the tramlines.

Gauff breaks.

04:04 PM

Gauff 5-5 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Off balance Gauff sends a backhand long, 15-30. Relief for Gauff as Schmiedlova nets her return, 30-30.

Gauff double fault, break point. Long rally, Schmiedlova turns defence into attack and Gauff blinks first with a forehand into the net.

Schmiedlova breaks.

04:01 PM

Gauff* 5-4 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Well and truly game on as Schmiedlova holds to force Gauff to serve for the set again.

Schmiedlova has found her form and seems to be attacking Gauff’s forehand.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Schmiedlova live: French Open latest updates - Shutterstock/Mohammed Barda

03:58 PM

Gauff 5-3 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Gauff has won 100 per cent of points when her first serve goes in. Only dropped three points on serve all match so far.

She loses the opening point here though as Schmiedlova assumes control of the rally and Gauff defensive forehand is long.

Gauff sees out the danger with a cross-court backhand winner, 30-30. Another return error by Schmiedlova hands Gauff a set point. Deep return by Schmiedlova and Gauff sends a forehand long, deuce. Another forehand error by Gauff gives Schmiedlova her first break point of the match.

Poor drop shot by Gauff as Schmiedlova reaches it with time to spare and finishes with a forehand winner.

Schmiedlova breaks.

03:49 PM

Gauff* 5-2 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Cute drop shot from Gauff earns her two more break points, 15-40.

Schmiedlova saves the first when Gauff sends a return long. Then the second when Gauff hits a backhand long.

Gauff takes advantage of Schmiedlova’s deep position to hit a drop shot winner, break point. Saved by Schmiedlova after passing Gauff at the net with a backhand down the line.

Gauff is giving Schmiedlova no time on the ball and draws after error, fourth break point. Schmiedlova finds her first serve and Gauff misses again.

Gauff adjust her feet and angles a cross court backhand winner, fifth break point. Schmiedlova forehand long and Gauff breaks again.

03:42 PM

Gauff 4-2 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Not the best drop shot from Gauff but she anticipates Schmiedlova’s reply and puts a backhand volley into the open court.

Gauff holds again with a forehand winner down the line. All business from the sixth seed so far.

03:39 PM

Gauff* 3-2 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Forehand to forehand battle between the two players but Gauff’s breaks down first, 40-0. The forehand is an area of weakness for the American.

Schmiedlova holds after taking charge of the rally and finishing with a backhand winner.

03:36 PM

Gauff 3-1 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Impressive serving by Gauff. Four first serves and Schmiedlova failed to get any of her returns back in play.

Looks quite windy at court level which may have played a part in that service game.

Coco Gauff vs Anna Schmiedlova live: French Open latest updates - Getty Images/Clive Mason

03:31 PM

Gauff* 2-1 Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Points aren’t coming easy for Schmiedlova. Gauff is making her play for every ball and rushing her into mistakes.

But a couple of timely first serves draws return errors from Gauff amd Schmiedlova holds.

03:27 PM

Gauff 2-0 Schmiedlova* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Gauff to start her service game. Gauff soaks up the pressure from Schmiedlova and drills a backhand down the line for a winner, 15-15.

Nice feel at the net from Gauff to react to a ball drills at her and she finishes with a backhand overhead winner.

03:23 PM

First Set: Coco Gauff* 1-0 Anna Schmiedlova (*denotes next server)

Nerves start by Schmiedlova as she sends a forehand then a backhand into the net, 0-30. She then puts a forehand long to hand Gauff three break points.

And Gauff makes the perfect start when Schmiedlova overhits a backhand long.

Gauff breaks.

03:18 PM

Here we go!

It's go time for @CocoGauff



She meets Schmiedlova for a spot in the quarters!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/pSxn8YS5jP — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2023

03:09 PM

Haddad Maia earns comeback win in marathon contest

Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia recovered from a set and two breaks down to clinch a 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-5 victory over unseeded Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo in three hours and 51 minutes - making it the longest WTA match of the season.

Haddad Maia advances to the quarter-finals, where she will face seventh-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur, who made light work of Bernarda Pera in their fourth-round match, beating the American 6-3, 6-1 in just over an hour.

03:02 PM

Back-to-back quarter-finals in Paris for Casper Ruud

Back-to-back quarterfinals 🇳🇴



In a tight three sets, it’s @CasperRuud98 who comes out on top over Jarry 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/PNsacfGNPc — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 5, 2023

02:51 PM

Gauff vs Schmiedlova

Hello and welcome to coverage from the French Open as American Coco Gauff plays Slovakian Anna Schmiedlova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Gauff needed to fight back from a set down to fellow teen sensation Mirra Andreeva, 6-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the previous round.

She said: “I feel like in the first [set] I had so many opportunities to close it out and I came up short on a few points, but I knew the way I was playing and the direction I was going that I would have been able to get the second.

“Then the third is always tough because you don’t know, obviously she lost the third [sic] 6-1, you don’t know if she’s gonna make an adjustment or not, but I just tried to stay with my game plan.”

There has been a backlash at the French Open to the lack of women’s matches scheduled for the night session on Chatrier.

Last night Aryna Sabalenka and Sloane Stephens played out an entertaining match for fans and Gauff said it did “suck a little bit” that men’s matches had been prefered.

She said: “I didn’t realize only the men have been scheduled in that spot. I don’t know if the night session amongst the players is a popular hotspot.

“But amongst the players and from my conversations, I don’t think a lot of people want that spot just because it is a late night. I don’t know if Sloane or Aryna wanted to play at that time, but I know the ones I spoke to, no one really wants the night session.

“On that sense, we were happy with the men taking it, but obviously it is the prime spot. So it does suck a little bit in that way. It depends on how you think about it.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.