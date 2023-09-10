Is Coco Gauff the new Serena Williams? Absolutely not

Gauff's US Open title could be the start of a long run of grand-slam success - GETTY Images/ANGELA WEISS

At 19 years old, Coco Gauff is a major champion and the youngest American woman to win at the US Open since Serena Williams in 1999. As she climbed the stands to emotionally embrace her parents first – including her father Corey, who has coached her since she was a child – the scenes were strongly reminiscent of Williams celebrating her first title with her father Richard and mother Oracene Price.

These comparisons are not new, they have been a constant for Gauff ever since she catapulted herself to worldwide fame at Wimbledon aged 15. She herself credited the Williams sisters as her most important influences.

“I remember I lost [a match] when I was 17 and there was a stat, they were like, ‘Oh, she’s not going to win a slam before Serena’s age,’” Gauff said after her triumph in New York on Saturday. “I felt like I had a time limit on when I should win one, and if I won one after a certain age it wouldn’t be an achievement.

“[Venus and Serena] are the reason why I have this trophy today, to be honest. They have allowed me to believe in this dream. Growing up there weren’t too many black tennis players dominating the sport. It was just them that I can remember. Obviously more came because of their legacy. All the things that they had to go through, they made it easier for someone like me to do this. It’s an honour to be in the [same] lineup as them.”

Williams congratulated Gauff on Saturday night, posting a picture of the youngster holding the trophy up to thousands of fans with the caption: “Ahhhhh!! Amazing!!”

Now Gauff has emulated Williams’s feat –- in winning her first major title at the US Open while still a teenager – it is worth looking at just how similar the early years of their careers have been.

Progress to this point

Williams had already won her first major aged 17 at the 1999 US Open. She and her sister Venus were rewriting the rules of the game from the word go, playing powerful, strong-serving tennis from the baseline, in a way that challenged the existing style in women’s tennis.

Gauff’s impact has not yet been to change tennis in the same way. But her progress on tour has been steady. Her 162-78 win-loss record so far stands up to Williams’s, which stood at 151-39 after the 2001 US Open (when she was the same age as Gauff is now) and both of them peaked at world No 4 by the age of 19.

Verdict? At 19, the main difference is that Williams had already clinched 10 titles to Gauff’s current tally of six.

Forehand

Will the Gauff forehand crack under pressure? That’s the question at the heart of the whole project. It’s certainly her Achilles heel, as a result of the extreme “Western” grip that keeps her strings pointing at the floor until the last instant. On a bad day, the shot makes more mistakes than Chat GPT. But in Thursday’s US Open semi-final against Karolina Muchova, Gauff trusted herself more than ever before. Then, after a shaky start on that wing in the final, she reduced her forehand unforced error count to just one in the final set.

So what of Williams? Her forehand was also the weaker of the two wings, but it’s all relative. Her technique was still sound and mostly reliable, except in the most anxious moments.

Verdict? The solidity of her strike means that you’d take the Williams forehand every time.

Serve

Gauff has worked hard to make her takeback more compact, and her efforts have been rewarded: the WTA website reckons that she is the sixth-best server on the tour this season. But Williams’s serve? Here was kinetic poetry. Perhaps the purest, most perfect delivery the game has ever seen, thanks to her father’s eccentric but inspired coaching technique. (He would hand her a pile of bashed-up old rackets and ask her to hurl them over a fence.)

Verdict? Williams wins this one against every female player in history, and against plenty of males too.

Backhand

The two-hander is the most bankable shot for most WTA players, and these two are no exceptions. The Gauff backhand has everything: feel, power and a varied trajectory. She can use it to absorb pace or to generate; to create sharp angles or to loop the ball into play. Williams was a little less orthodox in her technique, setting up with flexed wrists and then playing something akin to a left-handed forehand. She rarely held back on this wing, striking winners cross-court or down the line with equal facility.

Verdict? This category has to be a tie, as both parties score full marks.

Marketability

Gauff’s remarkable breakthrough – where she beat five-time champion Venus Williams at Wimbledon in 2019 – made her a household name overnight. That tournament carried her for the last four years, as did her willingness to be a leading voice on tour. She has been unafraid to speak her mind on important issues including the Black Lives Matter movement, women’s equality and even the climate crisis, after a protest interrupted her semi-final in New York.

She counts brands like New Balance, UPS, Microsoft and Barilla as sponsors, her fans include the Obamas, Justin Bieber and NBA star Jimmy Butler, and she has even dipped her toe into acting, in television series All American: Homecoming earlier this year.



Williams’s journey was different at the beginning, in that she was less forthcoming with her political viewpoints. But she and Venus’s sister act, their position as black women thriving in a predominantly white, middle-class sport, and their mind-blowing journey from the practice courts of Compton to the top of tennis, made them hugely marketable from a young age - probably more so than Gauff.

Verdict: Williams wins

Potential

This win at the US Open has justified the hype around Gauff, and answered her doubters, as she made sure to point out in her winner’s speech. In reaching two major finals by 19 years and six months, Gauff has a higher tally than Williams did at her age. She is the third youngest woman to do so behind Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova. But unlike Williams, she lost her first final, at the French Open in 2022.

The level of dominance Williams enjoyed for large chunks of her career - coming out from her sister’s shadow - as well as her longevity, is unlikely to be matched.

Verdict? Gauff has massive potential, but trying to match Williams’s 23 Grand Slam titles is a task that few can even dream of.

