Coco Gauff debuts 90s-inspired apparel and footwear collection with New Balance

The 14-piece line is a fitting introduction to Gauff's off-the-court style. (Photo by New Balance)

Yahoo Sports is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change

Tennis wunderkind Coco Gauff and apparel partner New Balance have teamed up to launch a collection inspired by the 1990s. Although she swings a racket for a living, clothing in the inaugural capsule have nothing to do with tennis and in fact, is a way to introduce fans to Gauff's off-the-court style.

"I loved working with the design team on the inspiration boards and seeing it fully come to life at the photo shoot was a dream come true," the 17-year-old said in a statement. "I wanted to push it with the graphics and fit of the collection so I am pumped to finally see it in store and let fans get their hands on it."

Gauff wasn't kidding when saying she wanted to "push it with the graphics." While some products come in a solid black colorway, others are brightly splashed with her name in graffiti print. The 14-piece line includes a pink, red and gold iteration of the iconic 327 sneaker, windbreakers, joggers, hoodies and shirts in both a relaxed and cropped fit.

Whether channeling your inner tennis star or simply hoping fashions that were trendy 30 years ago make a dramatic comeback, everything in this capsule is worth adding to your wardrobe. The Coco Gauff collection is available to shop at both New Balance and Foot Locker. We included some of our favorite pieces below.

327 Sneaker

$100 at New Balance

NB Athletics Coco Gauff 90s AOP Windbreaker

$100 at New Balance

NB Athletics Coco Gauff Printed 90s Jogger

$80 at New Balance

NB Athletics Coco Gauff Printed Fitted Short

$45 at New Balance

NB Athletics Coco Gauff Fitted Printed Ringer Tee

$35 at New Balance