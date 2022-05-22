Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hattie Lindert
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cori Gauff
    Cori Gauff
    US tennis player
  • Venus Williams
    Venus Williams
    American professional tennis player
Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/
Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/

Coco Gauff/Instagram

Coco Gauff already has an impressive résumé, but she can now add high school graduate as well.

The 18-year-old tennis player celebrated her graduation on Saturday with a celebratory cap and gown photoshoot in front of an iconic backdrop: the Eiffel Tower.

"I did it. no 🎓," Gauff captioned the post, jokingly referencing her graduation "cap."

RELATED: Coco Gauff Says She's 'Ecstatic' About Becoming Friends with Fellow Tennis Pro Venus Williams

On top of beautiful solo shots, Gauff also shared photos of her holding her diploma alongside her family, including her parents Candi and Corey.

Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/
Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/

Coco Gauff/Instagram

Gauff's celebrity pals, like Storm Reid and rapper Latto, flocked to the comments section to share their congratulatory wishes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She even received a shoutout from tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/
Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/

Coco Gauff/Instagram

"Congratulations 🥳⭐️✨," Osaka commented on Gauff's post, sharing her excitement for the young athlete's achievement. Gauff even responded to Osaka's comment to say thank you.

RELATED: Teen Tennis Phenom Coco Gauff Says Wimbledon Was a 'Roller Coaster': 'I'm Still Living a Dream'

Gauff previously opened up to PEOPLE about how much it means to receive support from her idols, such as Serena and Venus Williams.

"Definitely on Instagram, [Venus is] always commenting on my stuff, and it's pretty cool," Gauff shared. "She always mentions me on her lives or interviews, and I'm like, 'This is crazy.' Every time, I would say I'm pretty ecstatic when she does that because I don't expect it at all."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • PGA Championship 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest updates as Mito Pereira leads and Tiger Woods withdraws

    Relive the action from the third round at Southern Hills as Mito Pereira will take a three-shot lead into the final round

  • Farm stand in Massachusetts remains closed after 'family tragedy' in Byfield

    A woman was killed while a man and child were badly injured after they were all struck by a vehicle at the family-owned farm stand.

  • Dominic Thiem admits he is ‘pretty far away from a win’ after French Open exit

    The former world number three, a finalist at Roland Garros in 2018 and 2019, bowed out in straight sets.

  • ‘It’s f***ing bulls**t’: Richard Kilty hits out at Reece Prescod after forgiving CJ Ujah for failed drugs test

    Prescod, who was not part of the men’s 4x100m team at the Tokyo Olympics, publicly forgave Ujah despite costing his Team GB teammates a silver medal

  • ‘SNL’ Finale: Eminem Reads Pete Davidson the Riot Act in Cut Sketch (Video)

    The outgoing cast member paid tribute to "SNL" boss Lorne Michaels by playing him in a music video

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Mark Giordano signs team-friendly two-year extension with Maple Leafs

    Mark Giordano is taking a discount to stay with the Maple Leafs.

  • Leclerc takes pole ahead of Verstappen at Spanish Grand Prix

    MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc recovered from a spin in qualifying to put his Ferrari on the pole for the Spanish Grand Prix in a last-gasp run that bumped reigning world champion Max Verstappen. Leclerc shouted “that was good!” after his run in the closing moments of the third round of Saturday qualifying. His spin earlier in the round had sent him scurrying to the pits for a change of tires. He then tore off for his final run. Leclerc went 1 minute, 18.7

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Flames, Oilers want to continue goal outburst, limit each other more in Game 2

    CALGARY — After a stunning bonanza of goals in their series opener, the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are plotting how to limit each other's output in Friday's second game. Easier said than done with each side boasting the most prolific scorers in the NHL. A combined 15 goals in Calgary's 9-6 win in Game 1 at the Saddledome made for a wild start to their best-of-seven Western Conference semifinal. Following Friday's Game 2 in Calgary, the series heads to Edmonton for Sunday's Game 3 and Tue

  • Cozens hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Kazakhstan at world championship

    HELSINKI — Dylan Cozens scored three times, including two power-play goals that put the game out of reach, as Canada posted a 6-3 win over Kazakhstan in a penalty-filled game Thursday at the world hockey championship. Damon Severson had the winning goal and two assists for Canada, which improved to 4-0 and set up a showdown with Switzerland (4-0) on Saturday for sole possession of first place in Group A. Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist and Adam Lowry had a power-play goal. Ryan Graves a

  • Mbappé signs new 3-year PSG deal after rejecting Real Madrid

    PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé celebrated with fans at Parc des Princes after signing a new three-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday and turning down the chance again to join Real Madrid. France’s World Cup-winning star stood on a platform near the center circle to address fans moments before PSG's final home game against Metz. “I’m very happy to continue this adventure, to stay in France, in Paris, my city. I always said Paris was my home," Mbappe said. "I hope I will continue doing

  • Penguins F Bryan Rust fine with taking a discount to stay

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bryan Rust felt he deserved a raise. He just didn't necessarily want one so big it would jeopardize his chances of staying in Pittsburgh. Sure the versatile Pittsburgh Penguins forward had a sense of what his worth would have been on the open market. Ultimately, however, staying in the place where he met his wife, had his son and won two Stanley Cups trumped whatever curiosity he might have felt about exploring his options elsewhere. If that means the six-year deal worth $5.125