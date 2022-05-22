Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/

Coco Gauff/Instagram

Coco Gauff already has an impressive résumé, but she can now add high school graduate as well.

The 18-year-old tennis player celebrated her graduation on Saturday with a celebratory cap and gown photoshoot in front of an iconic backdrop: the Eiffel Tower.

"I did it. no 🎓," Gauff captioned the post, jokingly referencing her graduation "cap."

RELATED: Coco Gauff Says She's 'Ecstatic' About Becoming Friends with Fellow Tennis Pro Venus Williams

On top of beautiful solo shots, Gauff also shared photos of her holding her diploma alongside her family, including her parents Candi and Corey.

Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/

Coco Gauff/Instagram

Gauff's celebrity pals, like Storm Reid and rapper Latto, flocked to the comments section to share their congratulatory wishes.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

She even received a shoutout from tennis champion Naomi Osaka.

Coco Gauff Celebrates Her High School Graduation in Paris: 'I Did It' . https://www.instagram.com/cocogauff/

Coco Gauff/Instagram

"Congratulations 🥳⭐️✨," Osaka commented on Gauff's post, sharing her excitement for the young athlete's achievement. Gauff even responded to Osaka's comment to say thank you.

RELATED: Teen Tennis Phenom Coco Gauff Says Wimbledon Was a 'Roller Coaster': 'I'm Still Living a Dream'

Gauff previously opened up to PEOPLE about how much it means to receive support from her idols, such as Serena and Venus Williams.

"Definitely on Instagram, [Venus is] always commenting on my stuff, and it's pretty cool," Gauff shared. "She always mentions me on her lives or interviews, and I'm like, 'This is crazy.' Every time, I would say I'm pretty ecstatic when she does that because I don't expect it at all."