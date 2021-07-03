Coco Comes to Mickey's PhilharMagic in Rare Collaboration Between Disney and Pixar Animators

Disney Parks Donald Duck and Coco's Miguel

Animators from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios have cooked up an exciting new collaboration for Disney parkgoers.

On Thursday, Disney Parks announced that long-running 4D concert film attraction Mickey's PhilharMagic will get a new scene in it this month featuring Donald Duck and characters from Pixar's Coco.

This will be "the first time Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a creative endeavor where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen," Disney Parks said in their release.

It's also the first character addition to Mickey's PhilharMagic since its debut in 2003, Theme Park Insider reported.

Mickey's PhilharMagic features Donald Duck traveling through various musical interludes from classic Disney animated films, such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, Aladdin, and more.

The musical number, "Un Poco Loco," will be incorporated into the middle of the show, and will feature a new score produced by one of Coco's original composers, Germaine Franco.

Donald will appear alongside Coco's Miguel Rivera, Hector Rivera, and Pepita the Alebrije spirit guide.

The new scene will begin playing at Disney California Adventure park in Anaheim and in Disneyland Paris in France on July 17.

Fans can see it too at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida later this year, for the 50th anniversary celebration that starts October 1.

Mickey's PhilharMagic also plays at Tokyo Disneyland and Hong Kong Disneyland, though it's unclear if and when the new scene will play there.