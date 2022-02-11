Cocktails and konpa: The heart of Miami’s Little Haiti community reopens after two years

Connie Ogle
·3 min read

When the COVID pandemic shut down Miami-Dade County in 2020, the Caribbean Marketplace at the Little Haiti Cultural Center closed its doors, too.

Now, those doors are swinging open again at the beloved cultural hub.

The Marketplace, which has been closed since March 2020, held its soft reopening Thursday with a palpable sense of joy. Vendors bustled, setting up their wares — clothing and purses, food and books, sweets and rum — getting ready for a weekend of celebrating all things Haitian.

“It’s a very big deal for the community,” said Sandy Dorsainvil, manager of Little Haiti Cultural Center. “Many don’t realize it’s a real anchor for Little Haiti. It’s such a symbol, and it’s a beautiful place to gather and enjoy our community.”

Of course, the marketplace, which took the opportunity to make a few renovations during its closure, is more than the heart of a neighborhood that was hit hard by the pandemic. Designed by architect Charles Pawley as a replica of Port Au Prince’s Iron Market, it’s also a place where small business owners, many of whom struggled financially during the past two years, can find customers and sell their wares again.

Fashion designer Phelicia Dell dresses up one of the many mannequins displaying her handmade collection called &#x00201c;Veve&#x00201d; at the Little Haiti Cultural Center gift shop, part of the Caribbean Marketplace. Many of the works are created by Haitian artists.
The marketplace, which will be open four days a week, is introducing new anchor vendors including SimplyGood Pizza; cocktail lab Ti Jacmel; Paté Bar, which sells artisan pastries, and Le Jardin coffee shop, which offers a variety of baked goods. Le Jardin is likely to be a popular spot for the WiFi and laptop set when the market eventually opens its WeWork space.

The gift store at the Little Haiti Cultural Complex will also be open four days a week, selling such items as purses and art, much of which comes directly from Haitian artists. About 20 other local vendors, selling items like ice cream and jewelry, candy and hair products, will cycle through the market on various days as well.

The reopening celebration continues throughout the weekend, with Konpa and folklore dance classes, painting classes, karaoke, happy hours, comedy shows and more. But the Caribbean Marketplace isn’t merely a place to spend the next few days: Activities will continue throughout the year.

“We are going to be open from now until forever,” Dorsainvil said. “We have so many things to engage people. We are giving them a reason to come back.”

Max Pierre, operator of SimplyGood Pizza puts some final touches on his pizza bar at the Caribbean Marketplace.
The schedule for opening weekend (all activities are free):

Friday, Feb 11

5-6 p.m.: KOTR Konpa Dance Class

5-8 p.m.: Happy hour

8-10 p.m: Little Haiti Big Laughs Comedy Show

Saturday, Feb 12

10-11:30 a.m.: Pro+Fit: Healthy Hearts Fitness and Wellness Program

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Sketch + Savor (Painting Class)

2:30-3:30 p.m.: KOTR Konpa Dance Class

4-5 p.m.: TLL Folklore Dance Class

5-7 p.m.: Karaoke Night / Open Mic

8-10 p.m.: Little Haiti Big Laughs Comedy Show

Sunday, Feb 13

12-6 p.m.: Feast at the Mache: Valentine’s Day Edition

Caribbean Marketplace

Where: Little Haiti Cultural Center, 212 NE 59th Terrace, Miami

Open: Thursday-Sunday

More information: 305-960-2969

Tatiana Lozama, 29, promotions assistant for the Caribbean Marketplace, takes a proud selfie of the sign she designed for the marketplace, which is reopening after being closed for two years. The soft opening Thursday allowed vendors to get ready for a weekend of celebration.
