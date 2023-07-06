Cocktails in the City: London bars join forces for summer showcase in Bloomsbury

Drink it in: some of the biggest names in drinks are heading into town for the summer festival (CITC)

The drinks festival Cocktails in the City returns this week with a host of masterclasses, live music, street food and tastings.

Some of the biggest drinks brands will collaborate for 2023, showcasing the best of British mixology across many of London’s hottest bars.

The likes of Nightjar, The Mayor of Scaredy Cat Town, and Hutong at the Shard are among 50 establishments in London that will be crafting drinks across three summer weekends in Bedford Square Gardens in Bloomsbury.

The first, called the “Inspiration Edition” and running between July 6-8, will kick-off the festival, celebrating the best of London’s drinking dens, hotels and speakeasies.

“London’s leading bars will create a theatre of drinks, unveiling new creations, signature serves and highlighting innovative new brands,” said the CITC team.

Over August 18-19, venues such as Henson’s Bar and Social, Blue Bar at The Berkeley, Zetter Townhouse, and Hacha Agaveria will lead workshops, while Ice Carving Cool will teach the best of ice carving to anyone willing, as the festival celebrates the best of London’s foreign influence.

Japanese flavours, Tiki-style bars and Mexican partying will be on offer to guests.

The final weekend, between September 7-9, will focus on London’s lesser-known bars, with the Standard being told the event will go big on the fun and games to see out the 2023 season.

“The final instalment of Cocktails in the City 2023 will be amping up the live music and doubling down on the fun and games — think silent disco, secret bars and games of skill and chance,” press material said.

“From five-star hotel bars and secret speakeasies to the latest openings and industry hangouts, visitors can travel from Mayfair to Soho to Shoreditch in just a few short sips — no tubes, no buses, no taxis.”

Cocktails in the City starts on July 6 at Bedford Square Gardens, WC1B 5BL. For more information, visit cocktailsinthecity.com