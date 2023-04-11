Cocktails in the City announces return to London and reveals first details of 2023 line-up

Spirit of summer: Cocktails in the City is set to brighten Bloomsbury’s Bedford Square garden (Cocktails in the City )

One of London’s best-attended drinks events, Cocktails in the City, is returning to the capital this summer, signalling the buoyant demand for creative cocktails and more immersive food and drinks-led experiences.

Running from July 6-8, August 17-19 and September 7-9 in Bedford Square Garden, each of the three weekends will highlight an area of emerging cocktail culture and treat revellers to bartending creativity, live music and street food.

Kicking off in July is the “Inspiration Edition”, which will highlight in particular the latest in bartending technology, creative trends and contemporary drinks innovations. London-favourites the Blue Bar at the Berkeley and Hacha Agaveria are both set to be among those attending.

August is dubbed the “Travel Edition”, exploring the global influence of spirits and drinks on contemporary bartending and cocktail creation. The international flavour reflected by the Japanese-leaning Aubrey at the Mandarin Oriental and the Mexican Café Pacifico, both of whom are expected to feature over the weekend.

The final instalment in early September will be the “Festival of Drinks”, set to touch on the atmosphere of UK festival season with silent discos, interactive and immersive cocktail experiences and live music.

Andrew Scutts, founder of Cocktails in the City told the Standard: “The combination of great bars, music and workshops create a really unique festival vibe right in the heart of London. We are very privileged to have access to such a beautiful private garden and can’t wait to welcome guests back in 2023.”

Across the three weekends, over 60 of the capitals best-loved bars and bartenders are expected to descend on Bloomsbury, with up to 10,000 guests expected across the summer.

The concentration of top-notch bars, drinks brands and bartenders should give guests the opportunity to enjoy a particularly heightened range of cocktail creations which would otherwise spread across the breadth of the capital. Full details of the food offering are yet to be revealed.

Tickets are £22 and include one drink. They can be purchased here cocktailsinthecity.com