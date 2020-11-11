Cocktail and drink recipes for lockdown: The best ways to boss your bar game at home

If this summer we all emerged after months indoors half a stone heavier and with a hell of a hangover, this time, it’s all about doing things differently.
While lockdown means being bored and back indoors with winking bottles of booze, this is no time to chuck back the cheap rosé. Lockdown 2.0 is all about drinking less, but definitely drinking better.
Get prepped
We down bad drinks to get them over and done with; one made well can be savoured. Invest in a proper bar set-up and give cocktail hour a sense of occasion. Start with what you’re sipping from. “It’s so important to drink out of a glass you are proud of,” says Boatyard Distillery commercial director Declan McGurk, “Glasses are like getting dressed up, they smarten your drink up and make it feel better.”
At home, you can get away with four types: those for wine, tumblers – sometimes called rocks glasses – highballs, and coupes (which work for Champagne, martinis and Manhattans, sours and even small margaritas). Riedel (riedel.com), LSA (lsa-international.com) and Baccarat (baccarat.com) are generally considered to do the best stuff but clumsy types will be better off trying recycled glass from Rockett St George (rockettstgeorge.co.uk, from £30 for four) or minimalist pieces from Villeroy & Boch (villeroy-boch.co.uk, prices from £20 for four). Alessandro Palazzi of Dukes recommends keeping a set in the freezer so that “after 20 minutes of serving, any remaining cocktail can be poured into the second, frozen, glass, to maintain its optimum chilly temperature.”
Next, get your mixing gear in shape. Cocktails are contrary little things, thrown out of balance by the slightest overpour. A good jigger — that funny metal hourglass — is the key. Drinks recipes promiscuously flit between millilitres, tablespoons and fluid ounces, so get a jigger that measures at least two. Ironically not hourglasses themselves, the best I’ve found are the Mercer Cocktail Measure (£9.50, boroughkitchen.com) and Oxo’s Steal Angled Jigger (£8, johnlewis.com), which both count miniscule amounts, useful in classic drinks where tiny splashes make a big difference. You’ll find precise measures to follow in the brilliant Cocktail Cookbook from Hide Below man Oskar Kinberg, while of all the classic recipe books, I’ve found Charles Schumann’s American Bar the best.
Ice is critically important too, so follow Kwãnt co-owner Eric Lorincz’s advice to make your own. “Bigger cubes are always better as the ice will hold the drink’s cold temperature for longer without diluting,” he says. Artesian’s Anna Sebastian suggests ditching the ice tray for tupperware; “Fill tupperware boxes with filtered or boiled water and leave them in a clean freezer for a day and a half,” she says. “There will be a small proportion of the ice where it will be cloudy with the water impurities, so cut that off, then cut the rest of the ice up into squares and keep in the freezer ready to use in all your drinks.”
Most drinks should be prepped in a cocktail shaker; three-piece shakers are best, as they contain a built in strainer. These can get absurdly expensive but the Japanese-made AG shaker (£34.95, masterofmalt.com) is excellent, and with a 50cl capacity, can make a good few drinks at once. The John Lewis recipe shaker (£20, johnlewis.com) is smart and has guides to classic drinks etched into the sides. Do buy a bar spoon, which makes stirring so much easier — get what’s known as a European style, with a muddler at one end. Catering supplier Nisbets (nisbets.co.uk) has a good range from £10.
Cocktail trolleys offer a handy place to keep all this, alongside all the booze. The best have a dedicated bottle and glass racks, like the Kahnah Serving Cart (£119, wayfair.co.uk), ooze utter style, like the Rattan trolley from Oliver Bonas (£275, oliverbonas.com), or are compact enough to keep your drinks tidy without getting in the way, like the Aria cart (£129, urbanoutfitters.com).
Ingredients are everything
It goes without saying that where budgets permit, it always helps to upgrade your spirits, whether whisky, rum, gin, vodka or brandy. But good home bars need the oddities; fun for experimenting with and essential for most mixes. Vermouth is vital; Regal Rogue (regalrogue.com) make theirs from organic wine, and the results are good enough to drink over ice with just a splash of lemonade, while Starlino looks beautiful on the bar shelf and tastes even better (£22.95, thestarlino.com). Those running a dry bar should try Martini Vibrante; they’ve both dry and sweet alcohol-free “vermouths”, from £10 (ocado.com). Other essentials are Campari (for negronis), Triple Sec (for margaritas, cosmopolitans and plenty of others), grenadine (sea breeze, tequila sunrise) and a bottle of angostura bitters (just about everything). If all this seems too much effort, have someone else do the hard work for you: Lyaness at Home offers bottles of Ryan Chetiyawardana’s award-winning mixes (£13, deliveroo.co.uk), Bethnal Green’s Coupette has its menu favourites from £10 (deliveroo.co.uk) and The Cocktail Service does sharing bottles from £14 (thecocktailservice.co.uk).
We’re also in the new age of non-alcoholic. While booze-free vino is still, for the most part, too sugary – though Waitrose’s alcohol-free riesling Leitz Eins Zwei Zero isn’t bad for £7, and Saicho’s sparkling cold-brew tea can stand in for a bottle of fizz (£7.99, saichodrinks.com) – zero per cent spirits are thriving: Seedlip (seedlipdrinks.com) and Lyre’s (lyres.co.uk) remain the market leaders, especially for alternatives to gin, but try newcomer Mockingbird for tequila without the kick (mockingbirdspirit.com) or Wilfred’s aperitif (wilfredsdrinks.com) to make a spritz without getting sloshed.
Delivery upgrade
If you’re more into wine, do the liver a favour and go for boxed options, where you can drink as little as you like without compromising the rest of the bottle. Forget the smashed-on-a-campsite vibe: St John offer three litres of their excellent house white, red and rosé for £38 (stjohnrestaurant.com), and Le Grappin do their terrific two-bottle “Bagnums” from £27 (legrappin.com). Other good options include Vinoteca’s five litre Vi Negre (£68, vinoteca.co.uk), while Shop Cuvée do one for those into orange (£31.50, shopcuvee.com). If you are doing bottles, a Coravin can extract wine without removing the cork but can be pricey, though the new Pivot system is good for everyday wine, and the cheapest option yet (from £99, coravin.co.uk).
Bagged beer doesn’t yet exist, but cracking through cans of cheap lager isn’t the one. Instead, support Battersea-based Sambrook’s by sampling the Curfew Care Package (£27.50, sambrooksbrewery.co.uk), or try something from Daltson’s micro-producer, the 40ft brewery (40ftbrewery.com). It’s true the likes of Becks Blue are aptly named, but Adnams’s Ghost Ship 0.5% (adnams.co.uk) offers alcohol-free pale ale that doesn’t taste like piss.
Stay dry
The Mad Men draw of a daily cocktails may be alluring, but stiff drinks quickly stack up. The Government advises no more than 14 units a week, spread over at least three days, which is about six pints’ worth. Dry days are recommended. Find out where you stand with the drinkaware.co.uk self-assessment tool, and keep an eye on your intake using the Drink Control app (drinkcontrolapp.com), which is probably the easiest way to tot up your units — you add the drinks and it tells you if you’re going too far, handily adding the cost and calorie count. For those who need a little encouragement, the Drink Less app (drinklessalcohol.com) offers daily progress reports.
Still, cutting back can mean a change in thinking. Ruby Warrington’s Sober Curious podcast makes for good listening – you can combine with a workout for extra brownie points – while Millie Gooch’s forthcoming Sober Girl Society Handbook offers a fun take on giving up, itself inspired by the uplifting Unexpected Joy of Being Sober, by Catherine Gray. William Porter’s Alcohol Explained details exactly why and how alcohol can have such a hold over people, while Simon Chapple’s A Sober Survival Guide has the relatable sense of someone who’s definitely been there, done that, and found his way back.