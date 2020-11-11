Cocktail and drink recipes for lockdown: The best ways to boss your bar game at home

If this summer we all emerged after months indoors half a stone heavier and with a hell of a hangover, this time, it’s all about doing things differently.

While lockdown means being bored and back indoors with winking bottles of booze, this is no time to chuck back the cheap rosé. Lockdown 2.0 is all about drinking less, but definitely drinking better.

Get prepped

We down bad drinks to get them over and done with; one made well can be savoured. Invest in a proper bar set-up and give cocktail hour a sense of occasion. Start with what you’re sipping from. “It’s so important to drink out of a glass you are proud of,” says Boatyard Distillery commercial director Declan McGurk, “Glasses are like getting dressed up, they smarten your drink up and make it feel better.”

At home, you can get away with four types: those for wine, tumblers – sometimes called rocks glasses – highballs, and coupes (which work for Champagne, martinis and Manhattans, sours and even small margaritas). Riedel (riedel.com), LSA (lsa-international.com) and Baccarat (baccarat.com) are generally considered to do the best stuff but clumsy types will be better off trying recycled glass from Rockett St George (rockettstgeorge.co.uk, from £30 for four) or minimalist pieces from Villeroy & Boch (villeroy-boch.co.uk, prices from £20 for four). Alessandro Palazzi of Dukes recommends keeping a set in the freezer so that “after 20 minutes of serving, any remaining cocktail can be poured into the second, frozen, glass, to maintain its optimum chilly temperature.”

Next, get your mixing gear in shape. Cocktails are contrary little things, thrown out of balance by the slightest overpour. A good jigger — that funny metal hourglass — is the key. Drinks recipes promiscuously flit between millilitres, tablespoons and fluid ounces, so get a jigger that measures at least two. Ironically not hourglasses themselves, the best I’ve found are the Mercer Cocktail Measure (£9.50, boroughkitchen.com) and Oxo’s Steal Angled Jigger (£8, johnlewis.com), which both count miniscule amounts, useful in classic drinks where tiny splashes make a big difference. You’ll find precise measures to follow in the brilliant Cocktail Cookbook from Hide Below man Oskar Kinberg, while of all the classic recipe books, I’ve found Charles Schumann’s American Bar the best.

Ice is critically important too, so follow Kwãnt co-owner Eric Lorincz’s advice to make your own. “Bigger cubes are always better as the ice will hold the drink’s cold temperature for longer without diluting,” he says. Artesian’s Anna Sebastian suggests ditching the ice tray for tupperware; “Fill tupperware boxes with filtered or boiled water and leave them in a clean freezer for a day and a half,” she says. “There will be a small proportion of the ice where it will be cloudy with the water impurities, so cut that off, then cut the rest of the ice up into squares and keep in the freezer ready to use in all your drinks.”

