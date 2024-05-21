Cockroft wins seventh 100m gold in row at Worlds

Cockroft is a seven-time Paralympic gold medallist [Getty Images]

Hannah Cockroft has won 100m gold at the World Para Athletics Championships for the seventh time in a row.

The British wheelchair racer, who competes in the T34 category, won in 16.89 seconds, with her team-mate Fabienne Andre finishing in fourth place in 19.42 in Kobe, Japan.

It is 31-year-old Cockroft's 15th World Championship gold overall.

Later this week, she will attempt to win 800m gold for the fifth Worlds in a row.

"Number seven – that sounds amazing," said Cockroft. "Every title at this point is a relief. I watch my team-mates and see the excitement and the happiness, and I want to respond like that but when I cross that line it is a sigh of relief because I am the one with the target on my back.

“The 100m is the hard one, so I am delighted to win the title, and I am looking forward to the 800m and relay now."

Meanwhile, fellow Briton Mel Woods was fourth in the women’s T54 1500m final.

The World Para Athletics Championships are taking place in the build-up to the Paralympics in Paris, which will begin with the opening ceremony on 28 August.