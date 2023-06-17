Cochrane’s Scotland: Tourists face deadly road to the Highlands thanks to the SNP

Scotland A9 road travel transport Britain’s killer road - Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

My memories of the A9 between Perth and Inverness are of the bittersweet variety. As a reporter for a local newspaper in the “Highland Capital” many years ago, I often hitchhiked up and down its 112 miles.

Back then, as now, there is little doubt that the fabulous – if sometimes foreboding – scenery on either side of the main tourist route into the Scottish Highlands is, as the saying goes, to die for.

But sadly – no, make that disgraceful – that’s exactly what’s happening on this killer road, thanks to decades of SNP neglect.

And as holidaymakers throughout Britain, as well as just about every part of the world, prepare to take the high road to Scotland this summer, they should be aware that the route they’ll take to the country’s most famous beauty spots, such as Loch Ness, has gained the unfortunate reputation as Britain’s worst for fatal accidents.

Instead of being made into a dual carriageway as the SNP promised 16 years ago, many sections of this vital artery are just as I remember them from decades ago, even if some of the small towns and villages – such as Aviemore, Dunkeld and Blair Atholl – have been bypassed.

‘How many more people have to die?’

In the Scottish Parliament this week, the Scottish Tories’ Douglas Ross – himself a Highlander – voiced the anger expressed in that region’s local newspapers when he asked: “How many more people have to die?”

He pointed out that the SNP had been promising to make the entire route a dual carriageway since its 2007 election manifesto, and yet last year 13 people were killed on the A9, the worst tally for 20 years.

This has now led to claims that SNP ministers had deliberately slowed down essential improvement work by failing to allocate enough cash to the project.

The accusation has come not from the opposition parties, although they have assuredly joined in, but from CECA Scotland, the professional body that represents road-building engineers.

They said that progress on improving the entire route between Perth and Inverness had been “glacial”, with only 11 miles turned into dual carriageways and more than 70 miles still to go since the pledge was made in 2011 to dual the entire route by 2025.

Funding for the massive contract, totalling £3 billion, had been agreed 12 years ago, with the target date for completion fixed for 2025. Another £3 billion was supposedly set aside to fund the dualling of the A96 between Inverness and Aberdeen, due to be completed by 2030.

Both dates have now been abandoned, but the contractors now suspect that not enough cash had been allocated for much of the A9 work with ministers now promising to provide a new deadline in the autumn.

The question on everyone’s lips

However, another major suspicion in what can only be described as a farcical situation is that the delays, many of them not properly explained, are the result of Nicola Sturgeon entering into a coalition with the Scottish Greens.

The backing of the Greens gives this wholly opportunistic coalition an overall majority in the Scottish Parliament and, in return for their support, the former first minister handed the Greens two ministerial portfolios.

The question an increasing number of people who live near the road, as well as those who use it for business and pleasure, and now prominent SNP former ministers and MSPs are asking is: has the dead hand of Scotland’s car-hating Greens contributed to the inordinate delays in fixing this vital route?

With high summer fast approaching and tourist numbers looking to break all records after the Covid lockdowns, Humza Yousaf owes everyone an urgent explanation on why the A9 remains Britain’s killer road.

