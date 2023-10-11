Cochrane ready to bid for new trucks

Cochrane is heading to auction for new-to-them tandem axle dump trucks.

During the town’s regular council meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 10), a report regarding the purchase of the used trucks was up for discussion.

The trucks will be bought from an auction in accordance with the 2023 capital budget and will not exceed the town’s budget of $230,000, according to a report from director of infrastructure services Jared Alcock.

A request for proposal (RFP) for the trucks was issued, but no bids were received.

The town said used trucks are in high demand due to the availability and cost of new trucks.

“The department has been monitoring auctions throughout 2023 and purchasing two newer tandem axle dump trucks within the upset budget is achievable,” reads Alcock's report.

“Internal resources as well as local truck dealerships and other resources have been consulted to understand what type of trucks to look for and these resources will be consulted when purchasing the trucks. If successful, the department will bring a report to council, outlining the purchase.”

The trucks will replace two current ones being used.

One of the current trucks has been used since 2000 and only had an estimated life of 15 years. It has a total of 8,895 hours and 176,193 kilometres that have been put onto it.

Since 2017, $20,189.70 has been spent on parts for the truck and, according to the report, it has been pulled off the road since 2021 due to significant repairs being required, specifically to the engine.

The second truck has been in service since 1989, similarly with an estimated life of 15 years. There is a total of 13,284 hours and 93,922 kilometres on the unit and since 2017, $16,223.07 has been spent on parts for it.

The truck is currently inoperable and is in need of rear suspension and a transmission, with repairs estimated at $7,000 to $10,000.

Coun. Marck Recoskie said he thinks it’s a great opportunity to have a chance to get multiple units for the price of one new one.

Story continues

“Also, the current construction and forest industry have been doing that for years. And to get the best value for their dollar considering the budget restraints. I think it's a great idea,” he said.

Read the full report here.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com