Cochrane Children's Boutique Raises $1,200 in Their Second Annual Photos with Santa to Raise Money for Children Battling Cancer

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / Our friends at Four Cubs Children's Boutique in Cochrane are hosting their 2nd annual charity Pictures with Santa event. Over the six photo days Cochrane families donated $1,200. Over 150 families were booked, but not all could attend due to the higher than normal cold and flu season this winter… even Santa was sick at one point! With $1,700 raised last year, the total campaign has raised over $2,900.

Helping Families Handle Cancer, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

Jocelyn, Co-owner of Four Cubs said that "The kids were very cute with Santa, some wrote letters, and others coloured pictures for him. Some kids were not interested in getting anywhere near him, but we still managed some adorable photos".

Carie from Helping Families Handle Cancer said that "We really appreciate all of the Cochrane families who came out and supported Santa Photo Day at Four Cubs Children Boutique. We hope you enjoyed your photos and supporting families that have a child battling cancer this holiday season. You helped to make their Christmas a little brighter."

Media moment! A cheque presentation is taking place at Four Cubs (Unit #9, 12 5 Ave, Cochrane) Tuesday December 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

CONTACTS

Jocelyn Kimmett

Co-Owner

Four Cubs Children's Boutique

Cell: 403-829-7629

info@fourcubs.ca Carie Stock

Executive Director

Helping Families Handle Cancer

Cell: 403-850-5477

carie@helpingfamilieshandlecancer.com

Helping Families Handle Cancer, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

ABOUT FOUR CUBS COCHRANE

Four Cubs Children's Boutique is a one stop shop for all your children's fashion needs. They offer high quality and trendy clothing, shoes, outer wear, and accessories for kids of all ages. Owned by Jocelyn and Chelsea, two local Cochrane Moms who believe that supporting local is supporting a dream. Four Cubs has a passion for supporting local grassroots charities and host several events throughout the year to raise funds to build that support.

Helping Families Handle Cancer, Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Press release picture

ABOUT HELPING FAMILIES HANDLE CANCER

Helping Families Handle Cancer is a not-for-profit organization that strives to alleviate some of the stress of childhood cancer. They do this by providing financial support to families in need, due to the time commitment at the hospital, in caring for their child. The Helping Families Care Program purchases items such as parking passes, medical supplies, medication not covered through benefits, rent, fuel, groceries, and other household bills that families are struggling to pay for as they take time away from work to be with their child during this critical time.

Story continues

To date, Helping Families has helped over 1,900 families at the Alberta Children's Hospital with over $1 million in financial support, giving more precious time with their little warrior! Carie Stock, the founder of Helping Families Handle Cancer lives locally in Cochrane, where she also operates the charity.

SOURCE: Helping Families Handle Cancer





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/732596/Cochrane-Childrens-Boutique-Raises-1200-in-Their-Second-Annual-Photos-with-Santa-to-Raise-Money-for-Children-Battling-Cancer



