Cocaine and opiates drive record-high drug deaths in England and Wales

Drug-related deaths have reached a record high across England and Wales, with a growing number of people dying after using opiates and cocaine, ONS figures show.

In 2021, 4,895 people were recorded as having died from drug poisoning, the equivalent of 84.4 deaths per million people. This is 6.2% higher than figures for 2020, the ninth consecutive annual rise, and is the highest number since records began in 1993.

The figures cover drug dependence, fatal accidents, suicides and complications involving controlled and non-controlled drugs, and prescription and over-the-counter medications.

Nearly two-thirds (3,060) of drug poisoning deaths in 2021 were related to drug misuse, accounting for 53.2 deaths per million people.

Men accounted for more than two-thirds (3,275) of deaths from poisoning, a gender disparity that is consistent with previous years.

The ONS said the overall rising trend over the past decade had been driven primarily by deaths involving opiates, but also by those involving other substances, such as cocaine.

About half (2,219) of all drug poisoning deaths involved an opiate, but the steepest rise was related to cocaine use. In 2011, there were 112 deaths involving cocaine, whereas for 2021 there were 840 recorded deaths, a sevenfold increase.

Across England and Wales, the north-east continues to have the highest death rates regarding drug poisoning and misuse, while London and the east of England had the lowest rate for drug poisonings and drug misuse respectively.

About half of the deaths registered in 2021 will have occurred in previous years due to death registration delays.

The figures show the rates of drug-related deaths have risen 81.1% since 2012, when there were 46.6 deaths per million people.

Mark Moody, the chief executive of Change Grow Live, said that every drug-related death was a tragedy. He added: “The only reasonable response to today’s statistics is to redouble our efforts to stop more people losing their lives to drugs.

“The government’s new drug strategy is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to change things for the better, and Change Grow Live will work with partners, policymakers and the people who use out services to make sure that happens.”

David Bremner, the group medical director for substance abuse at Turning Point, said that the effect the pandemic had had on vulnerable groups was reflected in this year’s figures.

He added: “The pandemic exacerbated an existing public health crisis; however, we are clear that drug deaths are preventable.

“At a time of political uncertainty, these new statistics provide a loud and clear call, whatever your political allegiances. The government’s 10-year drug strategy announced at the end of last year and additional funding coming into services is helping to turn the tide but there is a way to go.

“We need sustained and coordinated action across health including mental health, housing and social care services in order to reduce the harm caused by drugs to individuals, families and communities. The government must continue to invest in these life-saving services.”