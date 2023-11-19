Cocaine, Ibiza, lunch with Diana – life in the aristocratic fast-lane

Harry Beaufort, author of The Unlikely Duke - David Hartley/Shutterstock

Before I’d even laid eyes on The Unlikely Duke, the memoir of Harry, 12th Duke of Beaufort, I’d already set the scene in my head. With the few details I knew, such as his being in a rock band (The Listening Device), and the publisher’s claim that this is “the story of an ordinary man facing up to his extraordinary inheritance”, I pictured a dishevelled 65-year-old rocker, hungover in bed one day, hearing a knock at the door – a stranger comes to tell old Harry that he, unknowingly, is the heir to the Dukedom of Beaufort, and must immediately move to Badminton House, which sits among 52,000 acres, with nothing but his guitar.

Yet the 12th Duke of Beaufort isn’t an unlikely duke at all. He was, quite literally, born for the role. And after an education at Hawtrey’s prep school and Eton College, Henry John FitzRoy Somerset, affectionately known to those in his circle as “Bunter”, embarked on a degree in rural estate management at Cirencester Agricultural College. After that, and a stint with commercial poverty firm Michael Laurie and Partners, putting his chartered surveyor qualification to good use, Harry put all his time into learning how to run the large estate that he would one day inherit, through regular meetings with the land agent and his father David (the 11th Duke, and fifth cousin once removed of Queen Elizabeth II).

Harry Beaufort grew up in extraordinary circles. From his childhood, in which the overbearingly strict but caring Nanny Nelson was the first to inform Harry of his “future duke potential”, to lunching with Diana, Princess of Wales, where Beaufort “plonked some leftovers from lunch onto the table” and handed her a spoon, the memoir is packed with the sort of aristocratic gossip usually reserved for the society pages of Tatler – the same magazine that, in 1985, named Beaufort as their number-one most eligible bachelor, about which the Duke admits, “I cannot deny I was quite pleased.”

Royals aside – and he knows all of them, having at various points hosted the late Queen and Prince Philip, Princess Anne, the King, and Princes William and Harry – Beaufort has rubbed shoulders with celebrities from Eric Clapton, Roger Waters and Ronnie Wood to Kate Moss and Jerry Hall. In one embarrassing anecdote, Beaufort recalls walking out of Hall’s hotel room “beaming with pride”, and waiting three weeks to tell a “couple of friends in strictest confidence”, knowing that “it was important to be totally discreet about the evening.” Harry writes that, after all his efforts:

…it wasn’t that many days later that the floodgates opened, and everyone knew the story. By this time Jerry was back in America, but I think she must have got wind of my boasting as, when somebody asked Jerry about me, she is reputed to have replied in her famous twang, “If that boy’s c--k was as big as his mouth, he’d be one hell of a lay.”

It’s these stories that, Beaufort believes, make him an “unlikely duke”, though I’ve known and written about some of his contemporaries, and think his actions are exactly what’s expected of any modern-day aristocrat.

Harry Beaufort and then-wife Tracy Ward at a ball in London, 1985 - Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

There are, however, moments of unveiling, such as his dabble with drugs, where he writes: “I never suffered from what could remotely be described as a problem, but there was a period of a few years when I took rather more cocaine than ideal.” He says that “after a line or two, I found my charm seemed to be working universally”, before admitting: “The reality, of course, is that cocaine turns you into rather a bore: you blabber along mindlessly.”

Through the memoir, we see both sides of Beaufort, the unapologetic and the insecure. He writes, quite sadly, that he once sat next to Paula Yates at a dinner when she asked him what he did. “I have never much enjoyed this question,” he confesses, “but mumbled some platitudes about owning an estate.” He writes of his regret of not attending university, and, more playfully, that he didn’t achieve global fame with his true passion: performing rock.

Lest you feel too sorry for him, Beaufort does seem to have found solace in travelling to Ibiza to party with Hugh Grant, a place that he holds fondly in his heart after his first trip there, upon an invitation from Jemima Khan. He writes of the escapade:

Her marriage to Imran Khan had finally ended, so Jemima decided to celebrate by taking a house there and filling it with ‘singles’. By then I was not strictly single, I was married with children, but sadly it was a description that applied to my life for much of the time. The trip didn’t quite work out as I had envisaged, as Jemima arrived in the first flush of her affair with Hugh Grant, and they spent a great deal more time in bed than the rest of her guests, rarely venturing out to late-night functions.

When Beaufort wasn’t partying with celebrities, he was attending Wednesday-night poker games at Aspinalls casino with the likes of Zac Goldsmith and Michael Gove.

Throughout the pages of An Unlikely Duke, largely entertaining and at times poignant, Beaufort tries to seem staggeringly normal. What he doesn’t realise is that, for the same reason that we gawk at the faces of the lives chronicled in Tatler and Vogue, an extraordinary life makes for a much better read.

