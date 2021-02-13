Cocaine, cannabis or ecstasy – whatever your drug, it has an impact on the planet

‘The process of turning the raw coca into cocaine, relies on the use of toxic chemicals’ (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

We all know the potential perils of drug-taking; but most of us would immediately think of the human, or social, costs: addiction, disease, death – to name but a few.

But there’s another impact with huge ramifications: environmental harm. It’s one of the best-kept secrets, rarely getting an airing, but it’s easier than you might think to identify some of the ways in which drug-use affects the planet; such as the need for drug paraphernalia that facilitates drug ingestion, like needles and syringes; through to discarded nitrous oxide canisters, littering our city centres. However, it’s further up the supply chain where the really significant damage is done.

Even cannabis, with its relatively benign image, is an environmental thug. Production methods require significant energy input to support hydroponic cultivation. There’s been a radical shift in cannabis policy in America, where most states permit some type of access to the drug – yet it is estimated that 1 per cent of total energy consumption is due to cannabis production.

This method also produces 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. To put it into context, one metric ton is equivalent to the weight of over 5000 iPhones – making the carbon footprint of a single joint, equivalent to a kilogram of potatoes.

Cannabis also requires twice as much water as grapes or tomatoes to grow. This thirst is problematic in areas of water-shortage – and, as cannabis is a more profitable product than vegetables, it’s easy to see how land is prioritised for cultivation over food, even if it uses up scarce water supplies.

The continuation of the failing “war on drugs” global policy has had a significant environmental – as well as human – cost. The misguided strategy of eradicating coca crops, used in the production of cocaine, by burning or spraying pesticides; leaves an environmental legacy that takes years to heal agricultural land. These chemicals also pollute local water supplies, and damage a range of animal species that may never recover.

Story continues

Coca production is sensitive to market forces. As demand for cocaine continues to rise in Western countries, forests continue to be cleared to make way for coca cultivation. More than 300,000 hectares of forest have been cleared in the last two decades in South America alone. Even this is likely to be an underestimate, as a significant amount of converted land will have gone unregistered.

The environmental problems don’t stop at coca cultivation – the process of turning the raw coca into cocaine, relies on the use of toxic chemicals such as hydrochloric acid, acetone and ammonia; all of which pollute the soil and can end up in nearby rivers, harming humans and animals alike.

It’s not just organic-based drugs that cause problems – the rising popularity of synthetic drugs bring their own issues. For every kilo of amphetamine produced, there are 30 kilos of toxic waste. While amphetamine use is still a niche activity in the UK; in Asia, amphetamines are the drug of choice for many.

MDMA, the active ingredient in ecstasy – and popular in Europe – produces ten times the toxic waste for every kilo manufactured. The manufacturers of these drugs are operating illegally, so are obviously not trying to comply with any local environmental standards. This, again, raises the prospect that the hazardous waste material used in the production process is dumped in water ways and land, and so creates environmental damage.

While we’re all increasingly aware of the ways in which our daily lives need to adapt if we are to avoid further damage to the environment, this has to include our use of drugs. Unlike heating our homes, or the type of transport we use, we can’t choose between low and high carbon footprint cocaine – that’s out of our control.

That leaves the decision of using or not using drugs – which is as unrealistic a choice as expecting people to walk everywhere. Until we move away from the failed ideology of the “war on drugs”, we’ll have a manmade drug policy that continues not only to claim an increasing number of lives, but wreaks unnecessary harm on our planet. But that’s a political choice – not a certain destiny.

Read More

One in 10 teens has tried hard drugs such as cocaine and ecstasy by 17, study finds

Oregon 1st state to decriminalize possession of hard drugs

UN removes cannabis from list of world’s most dangerous drugs