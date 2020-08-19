Coca eradication in Colombia hits post-peace-deal high during coronavirus pandemic

Marco Rivadeneira worked to organize rural communities to voluntarily abandon growing coca leaves for legal crops around Puerto Asís, the largest city in the Amazonian Colombian state of Putumayo. In doing so, he publicly threatened the interests of at least six armed groups operating in the region who demanded a constant supply of the raw ingredients needed to make cocaine.

On March 19 Rivadeneira was in a meeting with the community leaders of Nueva Granada to implement a voluntary substitution initiative. He had a record of success and worked with seven communities in the region that had agreed to substitute coca for legal crops.

Three armed men arrived and kidnapped him. He was later found dead in the village of Nueva Granada.

An analysis of Colombian Ministry of Defense and the Observatory of Drugs in Colombia data shows that in the months following Rivadeneira’s death, as the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, Puerto Asís became a target in a wave of forced eradication of coca crops by Colombian military forces not seen in at least a decade.

In the month of June more than 13,000 hectares — about 32,000 acres — of coca fields were forcibly eradicated, more than any month since 2016, when the government and the FARC guerrillas signed a peace accord. In 2020 there was more coca acreage forcibly eradicated from January to June than in the same period of any year going back to at least 2010.

The Municipality of Puerto Asís was behind only Tumaco in forced eradications during the pandemic. The state of Putumayo is a stronghold of support for the National Program for Integrated Substitution of Illegal Crops, PNIS for its name in Spanish, with 20% of total national participation and more participants than any other department.

During Iván Duque’s presidency, Putumayo has once again become a focus of military operations to eradicate coca — the kind the peace accords were meant to do away with in favor of crop substitution.

Some of the very same communities Rivadeneira was working with to substitute voluntarily had their crops forcibly eradicated by the military just weeks later, according to reports by local farmers organizations in the region.

“The government has taken advantage of the pandemic to do an eradication campaign and not to support farmers,” said Eduardo Diaz, director of the Agency for the Voluntary Substitution of Illegal Crops under former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos. “If the government wanted to support farmers, they would also take the opportunity to be present in the territories and support them in the production of food, support them in productive development. It takes the same effort to bring troops to do forced eradication as to bring technicians to do training and plant the fields. ... They have to pursue drug traffickers, but the farmers aren’t drug traffickers.”





Puerto Asís, a region thick with jungle bordering Ecuador and Peru, borders the Putumayo River, where the state takes its name. Outside of agriculture and the illicit economy, industry centers around oil — the proceeds of which do not make it to rural communities, where coca is the primary source of income.

Putumayo’s coca farmers supported the substitution program; 20,331 of the 99,097 total number of families that are part of PNIS were from the region as of March 2020. The peace accords say that before forcibly eradicating coca crops, the government must offer communities the opportunity to participate in a voluntary crop substitution program, in which the government works with communities to provide the infrastructure and capital to replace the illicit economy.

