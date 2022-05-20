Coca-Cola unveils brand new bottles with caps attached, hoping to curb recycling concerns

No longer will consumers be troubled with a cap-less Coke bottle.

Aiming to bolster recycling and curb misplacing nuisances, the Coca-Cola company said earlier this week in a news release it's changing the way its bottles are manufactured.

The first wave of a new era in Coke bottles began in the United Kingdom earlier this week, with the British arm of the company unveiling newer plastic bottles with the cap attached – a slight but significant change from the longstanding twist caps unattached to the bottle.

The company said its caps often end up in the trash and don't find their way to the recycling bin with their corresponding bottles, so the newer bottles are meant to make the recycling of the entire product much simpler.

Coca-Cola's 13.2oz bottle made from recycled material.

The products with new plastic bottles on the horizon are coming out in the next two years and include: Coke, Coke Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Fanta, Sprite and Dr. Pepper. They're expected to have the bottles by 2024, with the transition only applying to UK bottles.

"This is a small change that we hope will have a big impact, ensuring that when consumers recycle our bottles, no cap gets left behind," Coca-Cola Great Britain general manager Jon Woods said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move comes on the heels of the European Union requiring that caps be attached to some plastic bottles as part of its directive on single-use plastics – with many companies having until the end of 2024 to comply.

Responding to environmental concerns, Coca-Cola created the "World Without Waste" initiative, outlining plans to have better recycling habits with its consumers by 2030. Also part of the initiative: To make all its cans and bottles with 50% recycled material as well as packaging 100% recyclable.

Plastic waste, largely fueled by bottles from companies like Coca-Cola, is an ongoing environmental problem because plastics end up hurting marine life by showing up on beaches or in landfills.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coca-Cola unveils brand new bottles with caps that stay attached