Coca-Cola Starlight: All About the New Limited-Edition Soda and Its Space-Inspired Flavor

Coca-Cola's latest drink is out of this world!

The beverage giant on Thursday announced the release of Starlight, a new limited-edition soda that combines the original Coca-Cola flavor with what the brand calls "a dash of the unexpected," including a reddish hue.

Available in both in original taste and zero sugar options, Starlight has a unique taste that the brand says includes "notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space."

PEOPLE got a sneak taste of the product, and its flavor is definitely different. It certainly tastes like the classic soda, but sweeter and bolder.

"Inspire by space, Starlight was created with the vision that — in a world of infinite possibilities — somewhere in our universe, another kind of Coca-Cola, another way of connecting with each other might exist," the brand said in a release. "It aims to bring space to life through a simple sip, capturing some of the mystery and essence of what we love about what lies beyond our atmosphere."

The product is the first under Coca-Cola Creations, a new "global innovation platform" the company says takes its brand and "lends it to new expressions, driven by collaboration, creativity and cultural connections."

To launch the drink, Coca-Cola has partnered with "My Head & My Heart" singer Ava Max for an equally unique collaboration.

Fans who purchase the drink can scan the can or bottle on www.cocacola.com/creations to unlock an augmented reality private concert experience, with a holographic Max performing three of her biggest hits, "Kings & Queens," "Sweet But Psycho" and "EveryTime I Cry" — all while surrounded by red liquid, gradient lighting, and using the anti-gravity, translucent space station.

Coca-Cola Starlight will hit stores across the U.S. beginning Feb. 21. It's available for purchase in individual 20-ounce bottles as well as 10-packs of 7.5-ounce mini cans.