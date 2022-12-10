Coca-Cola Holiday Truck Tour coming to Thornhill

Pizza Nova’s Thornhill location is going to host a stop-in Coca-Cola Canada Holiday Truck Tour on Dec. 11.

The holiday truck tour is a magical, brightly illuminated 60-foot holiday tractor-trailer. It is travelling to more than 100 communities across Canada to delight locals of all ages, and bring fun and excitement.

Jointly organized by Pizza Nova and Coca-Cola Canada Bottling, two family owned and operated Canadian companies, the purpose of the tour is to bring some magic to local communities and unite customers. Everyone can enjoy a holiday extravaganza with a dazzling assortment of lights, music, goodies, selfie opportunities and pizza.

DETAILS ARE AS FOLLOWS

WHEN: Sunday, Dec. 11, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: Pizza Nova, 9200 Bathurst St., Thornhill (Rutherford and Bathurst).

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun