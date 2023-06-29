Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (AMS:CCEP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = €2.1b ÷ (€29b - €7.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has an ROCE of 9.8%. On its own that's a low return on capital but it's in line with the industry's average returns of 9.7%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

So How Is Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in recent years. The company has employed 48% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.8%. Given the company has increased the amount of capital employed, it appears the investments that have been made simply don't provide a high return on capital.

What We Can Learn From Coca-Cola Europacific Partners' ROCE

Long story short, while Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 94% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

If you'd like to know about the risks facing Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

