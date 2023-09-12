Coca-Cola Drops a Zero Sugar Flavor Created by AI

The "futuristic" Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar was co-created with human and artificial intelligence

Coca-Cola is known for its iconic flavors, but the latest one is out of this world.

The company just launched Coca‑Cola Y3000 Zero Sugar — which was co-created by human and artificial intelligence (AI).

Combining global fan inputs and AI insights, Coca‑Cola generated the taste by weighing in on "how fans envision the future through emotions, aspirations, colors, flavors and more,” per a press release.

For a limited time, Coca‑Cola Y3000 will be sold in the US, Canada, China, Europe and Africa.

Oana Vlad, Senior Director of Global Strategy at The Coca‑Cola Company, said in a statement that the new beverage explores the notion of "what a Coke from the future might taste like."

“We hope that Coca‑Cola will still be as relevant and refreshing in the year 3000 as it is today," she added.

The brand said that combining human and artificial intelligence to conceptualize the flavor helps bring an "uplifting expression of what Coca-Cola believes tomorrow will bring."

In addition to the drink, fans can access the Coca‑Cola Creations Hub through a QR code, which allows consumers to imagine the future with the Y3000 AI Cam.



Last year, Coca-Cola released the limited-edition Starlight, which combined the original flavor with what the brand called "a dash of the unexpected” with a reddish hue.

With original and zero sugar varieties, Starlight had a one-of-a-kind taste that the brand claimed to combine “notes reminiscent of stargazing around a campfire, as well as a cooling sensation that evokes the feeling of a cold journey to space."

PEOPLE tasted the product and found it had a unique flavor, which was similar to the classic soda, but more sugary and bold.



