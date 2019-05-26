With a Coca-Cola 600 victory come plenty of spoils

Much like the Daytona 500, the winner of the NASCAR’s longest race takes home a fine collection of extras.

Among them:

The Bruton Smith Trophy: Produced by Innocast Execuline in Howard Lake, Minn., the 80-pound bronze piston trophy originally designed by speedway builder and founder Bruton Smith features the Charlotte Motor Speedway “Globe” on top and a black marble base. The trophy’s presence has become synonymous with Charlotte Motor Speedway since its creation more than 35 years ago.

Vintage Coca-Cola vending machine: Since Kurt Busch’s victory in the 2010 Coca-Cola 600, Terry Kimble of Georgia-based Remember When Restorations has presented the race winner with an authentic, vintage Coca-Cola vending machine. The 60-day restoration process concludes with the machine’s presentation to the race winner, who takes a photo with the historic machine in Victory Lane.

Diamond ring: Coca-Cola 600 winner’s ring will also go home with the winner. The top of this custom, Jostens-designed ring features the Charlotte Motor Speedway Globe logo inlayed with red, black and blue enamel. The outer perimeter of the top plate has brilliant-cut diamonds with “2019 Champion” and “Coca-Cola 600” featured in a raised engraving.

Ernest Benz watch: The Ernst Benz ChronoJewel 47mm is an extravagant timepiece combining precision timekeeping, sporty legibility and beautifully set diamonds. It comes with a chronograph enabling it to calculate the duration of an event and a tachymeter used to measure speed based on time. The case of this masterpiece is set with 48 brilliant-cut diamonds, totaling 3.5 carats. This unique model has been customized with racing red details for the chronograph hands and stitching in the Louisiana alligator strap representing the color of Coca-Cola.

Winner’s coat: Designed by Charlotte-based clothier and former NASCAR pit crew member William Wilson, the prestigious coat is presented by Speedway Motorsport’s President and CEO Marcus Smith in conjunction with a champagne toast amongst 200 race fans in The Speedway Club following the race. Wilson’s designs have received rave reviews from actors, professional athletes and musicians.

