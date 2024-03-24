Coby White speaks about interrupted rhythm after Bulls loss to Celtics

The Chicago Bulls welcomed the Boston Celtics to town on Saturday night after a one-night trip to Texas for a date with the Houston Rockets. They lost that game in blowout fashion, as the red-hot Rockets stormed ahead after the firs quarter and didn’t look back. Unfortunately for Chicago, Boston took them down, too.

Coby White returned to action against the Rockets after a three-game absence. He missed some time with a hip injury after getting bodied by Pascal Siakam in Chicago’s win over the Indiana Pacers. White shot 5-of-13 against the Rockets, and against Boston, he shot 3-of-11 against the Celtics.

After the loss to Boston, White spoke about how missing time disrupts a player’s rhythm. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)

“At this point of the season when you miss a week, it feels like a lot longer than that,” White said. “So for me, I don’t want to force it. Just let the game come to me. I’m just trying to go out there and contribute any way I can right now.”

White has been crucial to the Bulls’ success this year, so they need him to get back to himself as soon as possible.

