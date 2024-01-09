Coby White shows love to hometown after Bulls take down Hornets

After a fairly convincing win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, the Chicago Bulls went into Monday looking to make it two in a row over the same squad. With Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic back for their second game since their respective injuries and both still coming off the bench, the Bulls were as close to full strength as they’ve been in a long time, and they picked up a 119-112 win.

However, despite the injury returns, it was still Coby White who led the way for the Bulls. The 23-year-old point guard emerged as a crucial piece of the puzzle when LaVine was out, and now, he’s one of the leaders in Chicago.

After the game, White spoke about what it was like to return home, as he’s from Goldsboro, North Carolina, and played college hoops at UNC.

“It’s always fun to come back home and see everybody who supported me throughout my career,” White said via ESPN.

The North Carolina native finished the game with a team-high 27 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists in his hometown state. He shot 10-of-19 from the field and 3-of-7 from behind the three-point line.

Big man Andre Drummond also put in a big shift, dropping 21 points and 15 rebounds, while Vucevic had a 21-point, 10-rebound double-double off the pine.

As for the Hornets, Terry Rozier led the way on that end, pouring in an absurd 39 points on 10-of-18 shooting overall and 7-of-13 shooting from deep. He also added three rebounds and eight assists while shooting 12-of-12 from the charity stripe.

