Coby White shares thoughts on Caitlin Clark breaking scoring record

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most historically significant franchises in the NBA. With Michael Jordan at the helm, they won six championships in the 1990s, and lots of fans overseas rock the red and black because of it. But right now, as they aren’t making much history of their own, one of their players decided to witness some himself.

This past week, Bulls’ star point guard Coby White traveled one state over to Iowa to watch Caitlin Clark break the NCAA’s all-time scoring record for women’s basketball. She did it with an insane three-point heave, and the building exploded with excitement.

The Daily Iowan caught up with White after the fact to get his reaction.

Seeing White support Clark was awesome.

