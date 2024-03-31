Coby White says Bulls are trying not to focus on the Hawks

When the season began, it looked as though the Chicago Bulls may be heading on a one-way flight to a top lottery pick. Since then, they’ve turned their season around and now find themselves in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Conference. They’ll almost certainly be playing the Atlanta Hawks in the 9-10 Play-In game. The only question is, who will have home-court advantage?

For a while, it looked like the Bulls would be welcoming the Hawks to the United Center, but Atlanta has gained some ground on them in the standings as of late. Now, it could go either way.

While the Bulls understand what they are playing for in that regard, Coby White recently said that they are trying not to pay attention to it. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“We not really trying to put too much into it,” White said. “We just want to take it one game at a time, get one win at a time, and try not to really look to the future.”

Chicago is only one game up on Atlanta, so as of now, it’s their ninth seed to lose.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire