Coby White nearing return

Coby White faced live contact after the Chicago Bulls’ Sunday afternoon practice, a sign that the third-year guard is nearing a return from the shoulder injury he has been rehabilitating since June.

Source: Rob Schaefer @ NBC Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

A look at the kind of on-court work Coby White is now doing while working his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/1F7tpLAX1s – 2:14 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Coby White using both arms in 3-on-3. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/YEf9WnXkVp – 2:01 PM

More on this storyline

White began undergoing controlled contact with player development staffers last week, and still has yet to be cleared to fully return to practice, but the free-flowing run, which featured fewer restrictions on his usage, was a step forward. “He’s moving closer and closer to getting to a point where he’s going to be cleared to practice,” Billy Donovan told NBC Sports Chicago. “He’s getting a chance to do obviously more contact. I’d like to see him against our guys.” -via NBC Sports / November 7, 2021

While still uncommitted to a precise return timeline, Donovan added the Bulls’ plan for White to travel with the team on its upcoming West Coast road trip, which begins Nov. 12 at Golden State and ends Nov. 19 at Denver. “I really think that he’s pretty close to getting ready to get back to practice. He’s close,” Donovan reiterated. “I think he’s got enough confidence in his shoulder. His shoulder strength is fine for him to do this (face live contact) right now.” -via NBC Sports / November 7, 2021