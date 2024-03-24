Coby White has high praise for Celtics after tough Bulls loss

The Chicago Bulls overcame a 5-14 start to the season and are now in place to have a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Unless there is a massive shift, they will be playing the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Play-In, but the rest of the season should be used to generate a rhythm and maintain their spot as the nine seed in the East.

They took on the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, who are in a much different place than the Bulls. Boston has maintained their place atop the Eastern Conference for almost the entire season, and if the Milwaukee Bucks lose on Sunday night, they will have clinched the one seed in March.

After the Bulls’ loss on Saturday night, Coby White praised the Celtics’ ability to win games regardless of who is available to play in a video posted to Twitter by Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. (H/t Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog)

“It don’t really matter who plays for them,” White said. “They play really well. They stick to their identity. They’ve been having dudes in and out of the line-up for three weeks and they win games.”

White finished the game with 11 points, five rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the three-point arc.

