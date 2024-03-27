Coby White discusses underlying Bulls defensive problem

For the past few years, the Chicago Bulls’ offense has been pretty one-dimensional. They’ve been a mid-range-heavy team thanks, in part, to the play of DeMar DeRozan. However, last season, they managed to earn a place as the fifth-best defense in the league. This year, they rank 20th, and since the All-Star break, the Bulls are the fifth-worst defense in the league.

As of now, the Bulls are almost certainly going to play the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the Play-In Tournament. Since that’s the case, they’ll need to lock in on defense. That said, Coby White doesn’t see their entire defense as the issue but rather a niche part of their defense.

He recently noted that while the Bulls have been playing good first-shot defense, it’s been their inability to close out possessions that’s giving them problems. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“Our first-shot defense has been good,” White said. “It’s just the offensive rebounds, which lead to the kick-out 3s and wide-open 3s and defensive breakdowns. We’ve just got to limit them to one shot.”

Chicago needs to do a better job at ending possessions with a rebound.

