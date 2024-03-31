Coby White discusses Nets’ shot-making in tough Bulls loss

The Chicago Bulls traveled to New York on Friday night to take on the Brooklyn Nets, but unfortunately, they couldn’t keep up the momentum they built in their win over the Indiana Pacers. Chicago dropped their game to Brooklyn by a score of 125-108, as they failed to generate the same level of offensive output.

While the Bulls only attempted 30 threes, making nine of them, the Nets took a far different approach. Brooklyn took 44 threes against the Bulls, and they made 25 of them. That marks a 48-point difference between the two teams on three-pointers alone. The Nets were on fire, and at times, it felt as though there was nothing the Bulls could do about it.

After the game, Coby White spoke about the Nets’ shot-making. (H/t Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune)

“Second half, they made shots, they made tough ones, they made contested ones, they made ones off the dribble,” White said. “It’s hard to beat a team if they’re making 25 3s. They made shots in the second half and some was due to us having our lapses, but I think a lot of it was just that they got hot.”

White ended the game with 18 points, two rebounds, and nine assists while shooting 6-of-16 from the field and 3-of-9 from beyond the three-point arc.

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire