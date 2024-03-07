Coby White discusses career night in Bulls win over Kings
The Chicago Bulls need to scrap for every win they can get at this point in the season. They find themselves in the mix of a wild Play-In race in the Eastern Conference, and while it’s looking very likely that they’ll end up in that realm, it’s far less likely that they break through and earn a regular playoff spot.
That said, anything can happen in a single-game elimination situation, so Chicago needs to keep fighting. Obviously, the play of DeMar DeRozan will be key, but Coby White has stepped up in a major way this season, too. Just the other night, the Bulls climbed all the way back for a win over the Sacramento Kings, and White put up a career-high 37 points.
After the game, White spoke about the game, refusing to take all of the credit. (H/t Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times)
“It was cool. It was dope,” White said. “I think it was a team effort. I don’t really look at it as, ‘Oh, me and [DeMar DeRozan] were doing this and that.’ I look at it as a good, solid team win, and I’m proud of our team. I was just letting the game come to me, not force it. . . . I just wanted to play in the flow of the offense.”
White’s monster season has been crucial to the Bulls’ success this year.