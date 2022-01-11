‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Explains Season 4 Ending and Teases ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie

Jordan Moreau
·8 min read

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Season 4 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.”

Xolo Maridueña, who stars as Miguel Diaz on “Cobra Kai,” had a big New Year’s Eve. No, he wasn’t out drinking (he’s 20) or partying (there’s a pandemic), but Season 4 of his Netflix series, a follow-up to the ’80s classic “Karate Kid,” was released that day, quickly becoming the top show on the streamer.

More from Variety

Season 4 began with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), once teenage rivals from the original “Karate Kid,” temporarily putting aside their differences. Johnny and Daniel combined their Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do schools in order to take down Johnny’s old karate dojo Cobra Kai, after it was taken over by brutal sensei John Kreese (Martin Krove). But Johnny and Daniel’s truce is short-lived, and Johnny goes back to training Miguel and his students for the 51st annual All Valley Karate Tournament. Along the way, Johnny and Miguel’s father-son-like relationship grows, and Johnny begins dating Miguel’s mom (Vanessa Rubio).

At the highly anticipated karate tournament, Miguel advances to the semi-finals and must face his teammate and friend Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz (Jacob Bertrand) for a chance to be the champ for the second year in a row. However, Miguel suffers a minor back injury and decides to pull out of the tournament, despite being healthy enough to return. From there, he decides to run away to Mexico to find his long-lost father and get in touch with his roots.

As Miguel prepares to embark on a different journey in the upcoming “Cobra Kai” Season 5, Maridueña is getting ready for a new chapter in his life: He’s starring in the DC Comics film “Blue Beetle” as the first Latino superhero to headline his own movie. The movie, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, is set to hit theaters on Aug. 18, 2023, after originally being planned as an HBO Max release.

Here, Maridueña speaks to Variety about “Cobra Kai” Season 4’s ending, what’s next for Miguel and how his time on the show has prepared him for “Blue Beetle.”

How did you spend your New Year’s Eve with the Season 4 premiere?

I’m not 21 and COVID is going kind of crazy, so it was unfortunately a little more tame than maybe I was hoping for, but I was pretty nervous about this season coming out. This was my favorite season, and when you get these crazy accolades, like 100% on Rotten Tomatoes or whatever, it sometimes feels like, “How are we going to top this? How are we going to make this bigger and grander?” I think somehow we found a way to do it and people are enjoying it, and I’m excited to show people more of it.

Can you take me inside Miguel’s reasoning for dropping out of the All Valley Tournament Karate Tournament?

In the episode right before that, Johnny drunkenly admits to Miguel that he wishes he were more of a father figure to [his estranged son] Robby (Tanner Buchanan) than Miguel. In that moment, Miguel thinks he’s talking to him, but really he’s not. That’s one part of it, and that conversation right before in the medic room where Johnny is telling him, “Don’t you want to do this? We need Eagle Fang and Miyagi-Do to be on top. We gotta get Cobra Kai out of here.” Seeing the person he wants validation from the most, the person whom he admires the most, whom he wants to make proud, is almost using him as a pawn at this point to prove a point. He was kind of like, “The two things I wanted the most are no longer in my sight, so I need to try something new. Maybe this wasn’t what it was all about.” I think we all kind of go through that at one point or another, where we’re like, “Is this what I want to do?” Honestly, Miguel is crazy for not telling anyone and going out there. What a dumb high-school decision, but I hope it pans out for him.

What new side of Miguel are we going to see as he heads to Mexico in Season 5?

This is the new Latin lover Miguel! Heading over to Mexico, it’s a clean slate. I’m going out on this mission and honestly it’s a bit naive. Mexico is a big place. It’s a big, ambitious goal that he wants, but I think if we’ve seen anything it’s that he’s the underdog. He’s one of the new generation’s Daniel LaRussos. If anyone can do it, it’s him.

Seasons 1 and 4 both ended with an All Valley Karate Tournament. What’s been the biggest change in how you’ve portrayed Miguel from then to now?

The only person he was winning the first All Valley Tournament for was Johnny and himself. In this tournament, there’s so much more on the line. Not to mention that in that first one, it was just me, Robby, Hawk and Aisha. In this new one, it’s everyone. Every character that you’ve come to love and appreciate and see grow over these four years, it’s all culminating into this tournament and there’s so much more on the line, even just personally as friends. That’s one of the coolest parts about getting to do that fight with Jacob. I’ve gotten to know this kid for almost five years. It felt like “Warrior” with Tom Hardy — two brothers getting to fight each other. Who cares who wins because we’re both winning here, we both made it.

Was there a friendly rivalry between you and Jacob? What would’ve happened if Miguel and Hawk had finished their fight?

I would’ve whupped his ass! When we live out in Atlanta, we live together; he’s my brother. We have a podcast together, literally we’re attached at the hip. We read the scripts together at home, sitting in our living room and reading them aloud, “Who’s gonna win?!” I’m at least glad to say I bowed out to the guy who won it all. Now we both have a ring. Either someone else will get their first ring or one of us is going to be a second-time offender.

How many more seasons of “Cobra Kai” would you want to stick around for?

I would love to stick around for however long would make sense. Something you see so commonly in an age of TV shows that are dropping every single week, some shows just don’t know when to stop because the money is too good or people love it so much. There’s nothing more dissatisfying than following a show as a loyal fan for years and then having it end not well. So I hope the show ends when it’s supposed to and we can look back on it years later and say, “We have the opportunity to do a spinoff 35 years from now because it ended with people wanting more.”

Which dojo from “Cobra Kai” would Jaime Reyes, a.k.a. the Blue Beetle, train at?

I feel like he might be a little bit Eagle Fang. He’s not as naive. I feel like a Peter Parker would be Miyagi-Do. Of the teenage superheroes, Jaime would be in the Eagle Fang boat — a little chaotic, spontaneous, sly, a little cornball.

With your “Cobra Kai” background, how are you approaching the fight scenes in “Blue Beetle”?

This is really gonna be a stepping stone in my life. I’ve gotten the chance to build chemistry with these people over the years on “Cobra Kai.” To try to recreate that chemistry in a much shorter amount of time is gonna be difficult, but all of these guys are professionals. I know that I’m in the hands of people who are the best at what they do. The opportunity at “Cobra Kai” has really blessed me; I can do stunts, we can do crazy stuff. Adding this new level of green screen and suits and CGI and all of this will add a whole new crazy level to it that I’m so excited for.

In 2021, we had so many movies in which Spanish was spoken on screen, like “In the Heights,” “West Side Story” and “Encanto.” How much Spanish is going to be in “Blue Beetle,” and how are you approaching that kind of representation for the language?

I don’t know how much I can speak on, but what I can speak on is the fact that the thing that is really going to shine in this movie is that the Latino experience is not a monolith. It’s not a one-size-fits-all story. Whether you speak zero Spanish or are fluent, you’re not more Latino than someone else. The reality is that you can come from whatever background and at the end of the day you’re all gonna come together for this mission or whatever it is. The familial togetherness is what makes us Latino and the fact that we’re gonna ride for each other, that’s what makes us Latino, not this language. Don’t get me wrong, there’s gonna be Spanish in the movie. We’re gonna speak Spanish; it’s gonna be how it feels at home, but Spanish isn’t the only reason for that.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHLPA files grievance after Sharks terminate Kane's contract

    The NHL Players’ Association has filed a grievance against the San Jose Sharks for terminating the remainder of Evander Kane’s contract, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday. The grievance, contending the Sharks did not have sufficient grounds to make the move, was filed Sunday night, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the matter is now in the league’s hands. The Sharks placed Kane on unconditional waivers on Saturday, saying

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • How Fred VanVleet is leading the Raptors through an underdog season

    VanVleet has quietly buoyed the Raptors throughout a season that has been defined by injuries, absences, and scheduled losses.

  • Seahawks face changes after first losing season in a decade

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — After the first losing season in more than a decade it seems as if there will, or should, be changes coming for the Seattle Seahawks. The unknown is how deep those changes will go and how involved owner Jody Allen will be with the direction moving forward. Could they be massive and possibly include head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Schneider, or quarterback Russell Wilson? Maybe. More likely is that there are superficial tweaks and the group that has led Seattle

  • James, Radford nab pairs spot on Olympic team despite withdrawal from nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford sat in the virtually empty TD Place Arena stands on Saturday, watching as their rivals competed in the pairs free skate at the Canadian figure skating championships. A day later, James and Radford found themselves having to defend their berth on Canada's team for the Beijing Olympics. The veteran skaters, who contracted COVID-19 just before Christmas, were awarded one of the two berths in pairs on Sunday, despite withdrawing from the championships in Ottawa after t

  • Canadian offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has plenty to ponder in off-season

    Slated to become a free agent in the off-season, Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has more to consider than just where he'll continue his NFL career. The New York Jets veteran offensive lineman earned his medical degree from McGill in 2018 while a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Jets' season now complete following a 27-10 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Duvernay-Tardif said he has medical considerations to also address this winter. "Honestly, everything is on the table right now," D

  • Stars rally past Penguins 3-2, snapping 10-game win streak

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski scored 1:15 apart late in the third period and the Dallas Stars stopped Pittsburgh’s winning streak at 10 games, beating the Penguins 3-2 on Saturday. Hintz scored on a backhander with 3:46 left after Pavelski converted off a rebound with 5:01 to go, sending the Stars to their fourth straight win. Hintz and Pavelski share the team lead with 13 goals, and it was Hintz’s fourth winner this season. “In the first (period), we were just giving them a little

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Famed B.C. runner gives up on dream to finish one of the most difficult races in the world

    B.C. ultramarathoner Gary Robbins has given up his quest to finish a race that has beguiled him since 2016, saying that spending time with his family is more important than trying to complete the 160-kilometre Barkley Marathons in Tennessee. "Thank you Barkley for all that you've given me. I did something special out there in 2017, and I'll always cherish that experience and those memories," said the 45-year-old in a post on Instagram. The Barkley Marathons is run in Frozen Head State Park near

  • Penguins centre Evgeni Malkin nearing return from knee injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Pittsburgh centre Evgeni Malkin could make his season debut on Tuesday night when the Penguins face the Anaheim Ducks. Coach Mike Sullivan said Monday that he anticipates the four-time All-Star and 2012 Hart Trophy winner will be a “game-time” decision as Pittsburgh continues its West Coast swing. The 35-year-old Malkin hasn't played since undergoing right knee surgery in June. Malkin has been skating with his teammates for several weeks and was cleared to start taking con

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • Two more Sask. WHL teams cleared to resume activities after COVID-induced pause

    The Moose Jaw Warriors and Regina Pats have been cleared to resume all team activities, in accordance with Western Hockey League COVID-19 protocols, the league said on Saturday. On Friday, the league announced 15 teams had recently paused activities after multiple players or staff had been added to its COVID-19 protocol list due to exhibiting symptoms or having tested positive for COVID. In Saskatchewan, they included the Warriors, the Pats, the Saskatoon Blades and Prince Albert Raiders. The ot

  • TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

    Toronto FC fullback Richie Laryea, who made no secret about wanting to test his skills in Europe, has got his wish. The 27-year-old from Toronto has been sold to Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. English reports pegged the transfer fee at US$1 million. Laryea is Forest's third signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Keinan Davis from Aston Villa and Steve Cook from Bournemouth. "It feels amazing to be here. It's been n

  • Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza returns to CF Montreal on loan from Italian club

    MONTREAL — Goalkeeper Sebastian Breza will return to CF Montreal on loan from Bologna FC 1909 for the 2022 season, the Major League Soccer team said Sunday. “We are happy to have Sebastian back with the team for the upcoming season,” sporting director Olivier Renard said in a release. “We were pleased with his progress last season, so we wanted him to continue on with us. "We opted not to exercise his option but we remained in close contact with Bologna and his return is confirmed today.” Breza,

  • Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft

    The St. John's Red Storm have a bit of everything available in Tuesday's MLS SuperDraft, complete with Canadian passports. Want to stop goals? Try towering goalkeeper Luka Gavran, a Hamilton native who stands between 6-5 and 6-6. Need to score goals? How about dangerous forward Tani Oluwaseyi of Mississauga, Ont., the 2019 Big East Offensive Player of the Year. Gavran and Oluwaseyi were part of a global Red Storm team that featured talent from Denmark, England, France, Germany, Japan, Norway, Sp

  • Without Ronaldo, Man United labours to FA Cup win over Villa

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without the injured Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United laboured to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup thanks to Scott McTominay’s early goal on Monday. McTominay met a curling cross from fellow midfielder Fred with a glancing header in the eighth minute to seal a home match against second-tier Middlesbrough in the fourth round next month. Yet the victory will do little to inspire confidence among United’s fans that Ralf Rangnick, the interim

  • James and Radford still eligible for Beijing team despite withdrawal at nationals

    Vanessa James and Eric Radford are still eligible to be compete for Canada at the Beijing Olympics despite withdrawing from the national championships on Saturday. James and Radford contracted COVID-19 over the Christmas holidays and only returned to the ice to train earlier this week after spending 10 days in quarantine. They were fourth after the short program on Friday before announcing their withdrawal ahead of Saturday's free program. "We are feeling the repercussions, a little bit more fat

  • Herbert's heroics not enough as Chargers fall, miss playoffs

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandon Staley is disappointed he won’t get to see, in his mind, one of the best players in the NFL in the playoffs. Justin Herbert played like one of the NFL's finest when the Los Angeles Chargers needed him most. But, it wasn’t enough. The second-year quarterback and last season's offensive rookie of the year threw a season-high 64 times, finishing with 383 yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers’ 35-32 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night that eliminated them from

  • 'My bad, babe': Former CFL running back pleads guilty for filming sexual encounter

    CALGARY — A former CFL running back has pleaded guilty to voyeurism for videotaping a consensual sexual encounter without the woman's permission. Jerome Messam, 36, appeared Monday via a video link with a Calgary court to enter the plea. Court heard from an agreed statement of facts that the two started following each other on social media while Messam was playing for the Calgary Stampeders. On Nov. 11, 2016, they decided to pick up some takeout food and have dinner together and the evening ende

  • Toronto FC quest to sign Lorenzo Insigne started with a simple list

    TORONTO — Sometimes it pays making a list. In announcing the signing of Italian star winger Lorenzo Insigne, Toronto FC president Bill Manning said the hunt to acquire the Napoli captain started last summer out of concern at the struggling MLS club's direction. Knowing team owner Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment had a board meeting in September and having seen the local interest in Italy's run to the European championship, he started researching possible player targets. "I actually went to th