Everything we know about Cobra Kai season 6

NEtflix

If you'd told us back in 2018 that we were going to be obsessed with a Netflix drama about karate, we wouldn't have believed you. But fast forward four years and five seasons, and we can't stop talking about Cobra Kai.



And if, like us, you're looking ahead to season six, here's what we know so far, from the expected release date to the cast line-up and possible storylines.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Has Cobra Kai season 6 been confirmed?

It's official – Cobra Kai will be returning for a sixth season. But it will also be the show's last.

Earlier this year, series creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg announced the news in a joint statement.

They revealed that, "the upcoming season six will mark the conclusion of Cobra Kai. While this may be bittersweet for the fandom, the Miyagiverse has never been stronger."

However, it may not be the end just yet. They also added that, "this fandom is the BEST on the planet and we hope to be telling more Karate Kid stories with you down the line. Because as we all know, Cobra Kai never dies."



NEtflix

Who would star in Cobra Kai season 6?

While it's hard to say for sure, we can assume that all of the main characters from season five will be back on our screens. That includes:

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen

Yuji Okumoto as Chozen

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel

Tanner Buchanan as Robby

Peyton List as Tony

Mary Mouser as Sam

Jacob Bertrand as Eli/Hawk

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

What could happen in Cobra Kai season 6?

The show's creators have confirmed that the sixth and final season is set to be "the biggest" yet.

The season five finale left us with as many resolutions as it did cliffhangers. Firstly, Silver was exposed for cheating at the All-Valley tournament, and his team must now decide to join Eagle Fang/Miyagi-Do, or quit karate for good.

Then there's Kreese's plan for revenge after he went on the run from prison, and Chozen and Kumiko's potential romance, after he revealed his true feelings over the phone.

Ralph Macchio told Deadline, that while he still hasn't seen a script for the sixth and final season, he does know the overall story arc. While Gianni Decenzo added, "I know that the creators want a great resolution like any good story. They don't want to leave the fans hanging," when he spoke to Digital Spy.

NEtflix

What is Cobra Kai season 6's expected release date?

It's hard to know for sure, because season five came earlier than expected. Based on the past releases, season one came in May 2018, season two came in April 2019, season three in January 2020 and season four in December 2021. Since season five dropped in September 2022, aka much earlier than previous seasons had followed the season before, many fans had hoped that season six would hit our screens in late 2023. But we may need to wait some time yet.

While production was due to start in May of 2023, the WGA writers' strike has brought it to a halt. Jon Hurwitz took to Twitter to relay this news.

"We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set," he disclosed.

Story continues

"These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and support to the negotiating committee. You got this."

Hopefully an agreement will be reached soon and season six will be on our screens before we know it!

Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix





You Might Also Like