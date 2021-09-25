Fists Are Flying! Cobra Kai Season 4 Is Coming, and We Officially Have a 2021 Release Date

Cobra Kai - Season 2 - Episode 208

After binge-watching all of Cobra Kai season three, you're probably ready for a whole new batch of episodes. How could you not, after that cliffhanger ending? Well, we have good news for you! On Sept. 25, Netflix confirmed that the anticipated fourth season will be dropping on Dec. 31. The streaming service also shared a second teaser for the upcoming season, and let's just say things already look intense!

In October 2020, executive producer and coshowrunner Jon Hurwitz revealed that the writers were putting the final touches on season four. "Scripts are rolling in," he wrote alongside a photo of him on a Zoom chat. "Excited we'll have everything written and polished by the time we start filming. It's going to be another kick ass season!" In November 2020, Hurwitz tweeted that he was planning to go into production for season four in "early 2021" assuming that they could keep everything on set safe amid COVID-19 protocols. In May 2021, actor William Zabka confirmed that after almost four months of filming, season four was officially wrapped.

On Sept. 25, Netflix shared the second teaser for season four, which shows Daniel, Johnny, and all of their students preparing to face off. After getting another taste of what to expect, we can't wait to be reunited with our favorite characters and see how everything goes down in season four!