‘Cobra Kai’ Leads Nielsen Streaming Chart in Season 5 Debut

“Cobra Kai” has taken the championship belt on Nielsen’s streaming chart upon the release of its fifth season on Sept. 9. During the week of Sept. 5 through 11, Netflix’s continuation of the “Karate Kid” film franchise led the Overall and Original streaming programs list with 1.7 billion viewing minutes.

On the Original list, “Cobra Kai” was closely followed by streaming counterpart “Devil in Ohio,” a Netflix limited thriller series starring Emily Deschanel, and Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” Both shows topped a billion viewing minutes, with a tally of roughly 1.4 and 1.2 each.

“Stranger Things,” which occupied the fourth slot on that list, saw a huge drop off to about half of those numbers, with nearly 600 million viewing minutes. Disney+’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” garnered 493 million viewing minutes.

“House of the Dragon” unsurprisingly led the Acquired streaming list, just reaching the billion minutes viewed mark. The “Game of Thrones” prequel came in fifth on the Overall list, right after “Rings of Power.” Keep in mind that this number does not take into consideration HBO’s linear viewing numbers, nor does it completely capture the total viewing that likely took place on streaming for Episode 4 (which premiered on HBO Max on Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET). At the time of Nielsen’s ranking for the week, “Rings of Power” had released three episodes, the last of which debuted on Sept. 9.

Other notable titles included “Thor: Love and Thunder,” which came second on the Overall list and first in the Movies category with 1.5 billion viewing minutes upon its Sept. 8 debut on Disney+. “Game of Thrones” held tight in viewership as well, coming in seventh overall and second in acquired programming.

