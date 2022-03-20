‘Cobra Kai’ Creators Say Season 5 Will Have “A Lot Of Insanity”; More Seasons “Already Planned Out” – PGA Awards

“Season 4 everyone knew that we were heading toward a tournament — Season 5, no one knows where we are headed,” said Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz. “We do, because we already made it,” he teased about the Karate Kid Netflix series to Deadline tonight at the PGA Awards. “There’s a lot of insanity; if you’re a fan of the franchise, maybe some familiar faces show up, maybe not; there’s going to be a lot of karate.”

In the end of Season 4 of Netflix’s Cobra Kai, both Hawk (Jacob Bertrand) and Tory (Peyton List) win, then Tory discovers she won because Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) cheated in the final beats of the episode.

“The bad guys won in Season 4, so there’s going to be some hell to pay, whether there’s more hellfire or retribution,” added co-creator Josh Heald, who says in the next season “there’s lot of people punching each other, kicking other, but the story is going to go in a new way that no one can possibly predict.”

So how far will the former YouTube series go? When does Cobra Kai hang up its belt?

“We have an end in mind,” adds co-creator Hayden Schlossberg, “How many seasons it takes to get there, we don’t know. We’re enjoying making it so much.”

He added, “If it gets tiring to us, we’ll stop before that; we have a few more seasons already planned out.”

Cobra Kai was nominated tonight for the Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy, a category which Ted Lasso won.

