Cobie Smulders teases Marvel thriller Secret Invasion at Comic-Con: 'This is a darker show'

Devan Coggan
·2 min read

Marvel brought a top-secret surprise to Comic-Con.

Cobie Smulders joined the massive Marvel panel in Hall H on Saturday to tease the studio's upcoming thriller Secret Invasion. Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson are headlining the cast of the Disney+ show, which follows ex-SHIELD agents Nick Fury and Maria Hill as they grapple with a worldwide invasion of Skrulls.

Kyle Bradstreet created the show based on the iconic comic storyline, which reveals that the shape-shifting Skrulls have secretly infiltrated powerful organizations around the globe. The starry cast also includes Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos (reprising his role from 2019's Captain Marvel), Kingsley Ben-AdirOlivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke.

"This is a darker show," Smulders said. "We're going to get deeper into the characters. We're going to see them in new ways, and it's going to be an exciting thriller, and you're never going to know who people are. Are they a Skrull? Are they a human? It's going to be a bit of a guessing game."

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'
Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Jay Maidment/Sony Pictures Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders in 'Spider-Man: Far From Home'

Smulders also introduced some footage from the show, which has yet to be released publicly. It featured Fury returning to Earth after a long time away: He's back, sans eyepatch, and we see his injured eye white and blind. We also see the return of MCU vets Don Cheadle and Martin Freeman, and Ben-Adir seems to be a villainous Skrull. The footage also included brief shots of Colman and Clarke.

The footage ended with Fury saying, "I'm the last person standing between them and what they really want."

The Skrulls have long been a villainous staple in Marvel Comics, but when they made their big-screen debut in Captain Marvel, it was in a more sympathetic role. When we last saw Jackson's Fury and Smulders' Hill in Spider-Man: Far From Home, a post-credits scene revealed that they had actually been replaced by Skrull, while the real Nick and Maria were relaxing elsewhere.

Secret Invasion is slated to debut in spring 2023 on Disney+.

Related content:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Love Island’s Ekin-Su and Nathalia flip pancakes for Davide’s seal of approval

    Ekin-Su and new girl Nathalia fall out over the best pizza toppings in Friday’s episode.

  • I visited an American candy store in the UK for the first time, and found the products underwhelming and inferior to British sweets

    Insider's Mikhaila Friel visited an American candy store in the UK, where she tried well-known items such as Twinkies and Sour Patch Kids.

  • No college degree, no problem. Students get a hands-on look at other career options.

    Wake County students visited a construction company and were told how they can make high salaries without the high cost of going to college.

  • Zac Efron returns to 'High School Musical' set just weeks after Vanessa Hudgens does

    After Vanessa Hudgens shared a photo at East High from 'High School Musical,' Zac Efron did too, sparking speculation of possible Disney+ TV cameos.

  • Retired Canadian veteran badly wounded while fighting with Ukrainian forces finally returns home

    A Canadian who was badly wounded while serving in the Ukraine forces is recovering in an Ottawa hospital. The retired veteran who served three decades with the Canadian Armed Forces was a part of the international legion, a contingent of global troops helping to fight Russian forces in Ukraine. Jeff Semple has his remarkable rescue story in this Global News exclusive.

  • Dozens of giant rabbits bred for meat rescued from small cages

    The RSPCA rescued 47 giant rabbits found crammed into tiny cages at an illegal breeding farm in Northumberland.

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Paradise's Ryan Greene drafted into the NHL — 2 days after his hockey gear was stolen

    This month has been a roller-coaster of emotions for Ryan Greene of Paradise, N.L. Things hit a high note when the 18-year-old was drafted into the NHL on July 8, after hitting a low two days earlier — when his hockey gear was stolen. The forward, who was selected with the 57th overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks, called the draft "nerve-racking" and said he was glad to have his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles by his side on the big day. "You see it on the Jumbotron and you hear your

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Vingegaard eyes Tour de France win, Van Aert claims last TT

    ROCAMADOUR, France (AP) — Jonas Vingegaard thundered through the last serious test of the Tour de France to increase his overall lead on Saturday and all but guarantee winning cycling's biggest race. After three weeks of exhausting racing, the Jumbo-Visma leader dug deep in his reserves to deliver yet another impressive performance in a long time trial in southern France. Vingegaard, who is not a pure specialist of the race against the clock, could have played it safe given his more than three-m

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Blue Jays ride Manoah's arm more than their bats, beat Bosox

    BOSTON (AP) — All-Star Alek Manoah pitched six sharp innings as the Toronto Blue Jays relied more on his arm than their bats to keep up their season-long dominance of the Red Sox, beating Boston 4-1 Saturday. A day after Toronto set a team record for runs — and posted the most ever scored against the Red Sox — in a 28-5 romp, Manoah set the tone. “When he’s on the mound, we know we have a chance to win,” Toronto interim manager John Schneider said. “It’s easy to get up for a game when he’s on th

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be