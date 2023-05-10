Cobalt's new mayor will be a former councillor

COBALT - Angela Adshead will be sworn in as Cobalt's mayor at its May 16 council meeting.

Adshead placed second in the race for the mayor's seat in the October 2022 municipal election securing 101 votes.

She is a past Cobalt councillor and has been integral in helping to steer the town budgets, and has spoken out in an effort, with successes, to keep costs down for ratepayers.

Three councillors - Pat Anderson, Gary Hughes, and Jim Starchuk - voted to accept Adshead to the mayor's seat.

Councillor Harry Cooper and Acting Mayor David Wilcox voted against it. Councillor Angela Hunter was absent for the vote.

Adshead had been second behind Mita Gibson who won with 135 votes but then resigned in early April.

Rod Prior had been in third place with 99 votes and past councillor Mike Harrison had been in fourth place with 37 votes.

The motion to accept Adshead as mayor was brought to the table by Starchuk and seconded by Anderson.

At that time, prior to the vote, Cooper stated that he would prefer to see the town call for expressions of interest for the mayor's seat, “which opens up a larger pool of people.”

He noted council had previously done this to fill a councillor's seat, but Anderson suggested that is a more usual approach for filling a councillor's seat rather than a mayor's seat.

She suggested that interested people had been given a chance to come forward at the last municipal election held in October 2022.

“Angela has council experience,” she said, and added that experience is “very important. I believe she's very fair, she's sharp, she knows her stuff, she knows the municipal handbook and all the rest of it inside and out. I think she will make a good mayor.”

Starchuck stated that he would not be comfortable deciding from a list of interested candidates on who should be mayor. He expressed the view that Cobalt residents had already chosen Adshead, which was greeted with applause from the approximate dozen members of the public.

Hughes also expressed the concern that calling for expressions of interest could put the town at risk of having a candidate with no experience, “and we would have to go through this training again, and spend more money again.”

However, Cooper pointed out that it could be possible that a former mayor could be among those who would express interest.

Hunter, who was still present at the meeting at that point, made a statement that over the past few months council members have experienced public bullying during council meetings, as well as “online bullying, accusations, misinformation, and telling us we have hidden agendas. I personally don't feel like being put in that position again.”

To avoid that, she said she would like to see the matter put to an election, even though it would have a cost. Her suggestion was met with a loud outburst from the gathering.

“I don't want any more of this,” she said in response. “I don't want more bullying, if I choose someone, and to be then accused of having some motive.”

She continued that her second choice would be to go to the next person in line in the municipal election, which was Adshead, “because it was a very recent election.”

There continued to be some loud comments related to her previous statements and she said, “I'm tired of the bullying. I will not continue to put up with this bullying.”

She then left.

After a ten-minute recess, the remaining council members proceeded with the vote on the motion to accept Adshead as mayor, which was met with applause from much of the gathering.

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker