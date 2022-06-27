Cobalt Robotics Wins Behavior-based Robotics Innovation Award in the 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

Cobalt Robotics

FREMONT, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cobalt Robotics , the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight, announced today that it has been selected as a winner in the 5th Annual 2022 AI Breakthrough Awards Program taking home the Behavior-based Robotics Innovation Award .



The AI Breakthrough Awards program performs the deepest evaluations of the AI industry each year to recognize and highlight the “breakthrough” AI companies, technologies, products and services from around the world. Over 2,950 nominations were submitted this year, and this is the second win for Cobalt Robotics which was previously honored in 2019.



“We are honored to be selected as the winner of the Behavior-based Robotics Innovation Award from the AI Breakthrough Awards Program. This recognition is a testament to our team’s continuous innovation and dedication,” Mike LeBlanc, Chief Operating Officer of Cobalt Robotics. “Hybrid work schedules, remote workers, and new expectations from employees mean that Safety and Security leaders need to rethink how they provide for their employees. We’re proud that Cobalt robots have been able to adapt and respond to these issues so quickly.”

Cobalt’s Remote Guarding Service Solution

Cobalt’s Remote Guarding Service Solution includes state-of-the-art robots with over 60+ sensors including day-night cameras, 360-degree cameras, thermal cameras, depth cameras, LIDAR, and badge reading capabilities. Using machine learning, semantic mapping and novelty detection, the robot can independently identify and flag security-relevant anomalies like people, sounds, motion, doors and windows and missing assets. Each robot has a screen for communication between remote security specialists and people on-site.

In the event of an incident, Cobalt’s security specialists provide human assistance for complex situations. They will triage the incident, contact appropriate personnel and report back to the security team 24/7/365 based on collaboratively established post orders. They can also provide two-way video from the robot to greet employees, request badge credentials and ensure guest check in.

About Cobalt Robotics

Cobalt Robotics is the only company to automate repetitive manual security and facility tasks with an integrated service which unifies state-of-the-art robotics, machine learning software, and expert human oversight. Its technology platform and 24/7 dedicated professional security services team improve safety, security and facility workflows with greater efficiency and predictability at substantially reduced costs, while allowing guards to focus on tasks that require judgment, empathy and decision making. Cobalt’s mobile robotics help companies make their spaces smarter, safer, and more secure, protecting both their employees and intellectual property. Leading enterprises including General Motors and Slack demonstrate that automation in the workplace is a top to bottom priority with Cobalt. Learn more at cobaltrobotics.com.

