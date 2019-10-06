Coates leads strong run game, Georgia State rolls 52-38

ATLANTA (AP) -- Destin Coates ran for two late touchdowns, all Georgia State running backs scored at least once and the Panthers pounded out a 52-38 victory over Arkansas State, gaining 340 yards on the ground Saturday.

Georgia State (3-2, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference) jumped to a 21-0 lead on TD runs by Tra Barnett, Coates and Seth Paige. The Panthers racked up 722 yards of offense.

Arkansas State (3-3, 1-1) dug out of the hole and closed to within three points, 38-35, after Layne Hatcher connected with Omar Bayless, who made a one-handed grab in the end zone while tangled with Quavian White in the fourth-quarter.

Georgia State scored touchdowns on its next two possessions to put the game out of reach. Coates, who had three TDs in the game, had both late scores, on runs of 1 and 2 yards.

Dan Ellington competed 29 of 41 passes for 382 yards for the Panthers. He threw for one TD and ran for another. Barnett rushed for 139 yards on 14 carries. Sam Pinckney hauled in nine passes for 120 yards and a TD, while Cornelius McCoy added eight receptions for 107 yards.

Hatcher passed for 299 yards and two touchdowns but was also picked off twice for the Red Wolves.