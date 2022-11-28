Coated Steel Market Worth USD 30 Billion by 2027 Witnessing a CAGR of 5% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read
Market Research Future
Market Research Future

Coated Steel Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Type (Color-Coated Steel, Metallic-Coated Steel), Coating (Polyester, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Pure Zinc, Pure Aluminum, Aluminum Zinc), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Building & Construction) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, USA, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coated Steel Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Coated Steel Market Information by Type, Coating, End-Use, And Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is estimated to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach USD 30 Billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

Applying an organic ornamental and protective coating on steel substrate delivered in coil form is called coating. Pre-painted steel is another name for coated steel. Color coatings are special compounds that provide long-term steel protection in various corrosive circumstances, ranging from atmospheric exposure to complete immersion in severely corrosive solutions. Color coatings are paint coatings. Steel composites are prone to corrosion, just like traditional metal matrix composites, frequently resulting in significant maintenance costs. Coated steel effectively and economically gives steel the qualities of strength, lightness, and anti-corrosive characteristics. Coated steels are also resilient to fire and long-lasting. Appliances, automobile parts, pipes and tubes, and outdoor leisure gear are mostly made from coated steel.

The demand for coated steel is expected to increase over the projected period due to the expansion of the appliance, automotive, and construction industries. The coated steel market is growing due to the goods' superior qualities and lower pricing compared to electro-galvanized steel. Transporting coated steel, however, continues to be a problem for the makers and restrains the market's expansion. However, the market for coated steel is projected to offer expansion prospects for skyscrapers in developing nations covered by steel and aluminum. Coated steel is steel with a layer of organic or metallic chemicals to stop corrosion. Coated steel is considered the best option for shielding steel from corrosive environments.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7618

Report Scope:

Report Attribute

Details

Market Size in 2027

USD 30 Billion

CAGR

5% (2021–2027)

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021–2027

Historical Data

2019

Forecast Units

Value (Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Type, Coating, End-Use, And Region

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key Market Drivers

Increasing ultimatum from the domestic and electrical appliance industry.

The building and construction components use is expected to dominate the world market.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The renowned contenders in the coated steel market are:

  • SW (India)

  • ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

  • Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

  • Essar (India)

  • Tata Steel  (India)

  • Thyssenkrupp AG (Germany

  • SSAB (Sweden)

  • POSCO (South Korea)

  • JFE Steel Corporation (Japan

  • NLMK (Russia

  • Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH (Germany)

  • Uttam Galva Steels Limited (India)

Market U.S.P. Covered:

Market Drivers:

Due to its tremendous strength, coated steel is better suited for construction. Additionally, coated steel is more durable than other materials. Its distinctive qualities, including flexibility, tensile strength, ductility, and cost-effectiveness, produce favorable demand prospects for coated steels on the global market. These elements are anticipated to fuel the coated steel market's expansion on a global scale. In the building sector, coated steel is used to develop beautiful and practical structures that adhere to strict environmental and quality standards. The coated steel has tremendous strength, making it ideal for building construction. Coated steel has other qualities like tensile strength, ductility, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Due to its tremendous strength, coated steel is better suited for construction. The rising demand for automotive components like coated steel closely correlates with the industry's expanding vehicle production. As a result, the market for coated steel is predicted to develop due to the rising demand for the manufacturing of vehicles, which is also expected to increase demand for coated steel since it has become a standard in all types of vehicles on the worldwide market.

Market Restraints:

The volatility of raw material prices and high maintenance costs are seriously impeding the expansion of the coated steel market. Additionally, unequal raw material supply in one area hinders market expansion and is a major market barrier.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Coated Steel Market https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/coated-steel-market-7618

COVID 19 Analysis

The US-China trade dispute and COVID-19, which had a detrimental influence on the market for coated steel, are two reasons that have hurt the global auto sector. However, it is anticipated that the automobile sector will have rebounded from its downturn by the end of 2020. The industry also endured acute labor shortages due to frequent lockdowns that interfered with production and shifting operations. The viability of coated steel companies and suppliers has been under pressure due to the decline in business due to weaker demand from several primary markets. The negative effects on emerging market economies have intensified due to prolonged lockdowns in developed markets and local social isolation. Longer lockdowns have significantly impacted consumer spending, corporate liquidity, and banks' asset quality.

Market Segmentation

By end-use industry, the market includes electrical and electronics, automotive, and building & construction. By type, the market includes color-coated steel and metallic-coated steel. By coating, the market includes polyurethane, pure zinc, pure aluminum, polyester, epoxy, and aluminum zinc.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7618

Regional Insights

Due to rising consumption in nations like China, India, and Japan, the Asia-Pacific region has the largest market and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Additionally, these businesses are rapidly digitizing their operations to achieve end-to-end operation convergence. This further motivates North American and European OEMs to outsource their manufacturing to Asia-Pacific. The demand for the product is driven by the region's expanding infrastructure projects and the desire for economically viable and aesthetically appealing building materials for use in interior and exterior applications. The market for coated steel is anticipated to be driven by the region's rising automotive sector and expanding automotive aftermarket.

In addition, the ASEAN region's electronics and electrical industry are expanding rapidly, which is anticipated to drive coated steel demand throughout the projection period. Due to the region's abundance of automotive OEMs and recovering steel demand from various end users, the European market is also anticipated to expand. Due to the increasing need for coated steel in important end-use industries like construction and automotive, the North American market is anticipated to experience a robust CAGR.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7618

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry, by Market Research Future:

Polymethacrylimide Foam Market Research Report Information By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Wind Energy, Sporting Goods), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) Forecast till 2030

Oxygen-Free Copper Market Research Report Information By Grade (Oxygen-Free Electronic, Oxygen-Free), By Product (Busbars and Rods, Wires, Strips), By End-user (Electronics & Electrical, Automotive) Forecast till 2030

Proppants Market Research Report: Information By Product Type (Freac Sand, Resin-Coated Proppant, Ceramic Proppant) By Application (Shale Gas, Tight Gas, Coal Bed Methane) By Region ( North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Latest Stories

  • Hurts sets Eagles rushing record for QB in win over Packers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 157 yards to set an Eagles record for a quarterback, and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury in Philadelphia’s 40-33 victory over Green Bay on Sunday night. Hurts also threw for 153 yards and two touchdowns for the NFC-best Eagles, who moved to 10-1 for the fifth time in history. Miles Sanders ran for 143 yards and two scores as Philadelphia rushed for 363 overall, the second-best total for the franchise. Rodgers left in the third quarter w

  • Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming dead at 71 after battle with ALS

    TORONTO — Hall of Fame defenceman Borje Salming, who starred for the Toronto Maple Leafs over 16 NHL seasons, has died at 71 after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The Maple Leafs confirmed Salming's death in a statement. Team president Brendan Shanahan said Salming opened the door for Europeans in the NHL. Toronto signed Salming as a free agent before the 1973-74 season. The native of Kiruna, Sweden, went on to play 1,099 regular-season games with the Leafs, establishing team record

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Poor run defense threatens to stall Seahawks' playoff push

    SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • The advice Chris Boucher gave Christian Koloko

    On the latest episode of "Hustle Play with Chris Boucher", Boucher reveals the most important advice he gave Christian Koloko this season. The full episode can be watched on our YouTube channel or listened to on the Hustle Play podcast feed. Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • Brissett faces pal Brady in possible last start for Browns

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett began his NFL career as one of Tom Brady's backups — and his shadow. As a rookie in 2016, Brissett spent one season with the New England Patriots and followed Brady everywhere he went, hoping to learn as much as he could from the best quarterback of all time. “I was one of those guys that kind of tried to be a sponge,” Brissett said. On Sunday, Brissett gets to show Brady what he absorbed. His 11-game stint as Cleveland's No. 1 quarterback coming to an end with D

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Canada through to Davis Cup semifinals with 2-1 win over Germany

    MÁLAGA, Spain — Denis Shapovalov overcame a loss in the opening singles match and teamed with Vasek Pospisil in a deciding doubles victory as Canada advanced to the semifinals of the Davis Cup with a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Pospisil, of Vernon, B.C., looked out of their depth in the first set against doubles specialists Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz before turning the tables and posting a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win. Shapovalov iced the tie when his return

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one, capping a seven-play, 38-yard drive that lasted 1:33. The ball hit the pylon as he dived toward the corner. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winni

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Titans go with undrafted rookie kicker with Bullock out

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Undrafted rookie kicker Caleb Shudak will make his NFL debut on Sunday against Cincinnati after the Tennessee Titans scratched Randy Bullock for a second straight game with an injured right calf. The Titans activated Shudak off the physically unable to perform list Saturday while downgrading Bullock from questionable to out against the Bengals. Shudak, the undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa, returned to practice Wednesday after he hurt his right, kicking leg at the e

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • World Cup 2022: Canada-Croatia finally set to clash after a heated few days

    The Canadians may have proved they belong in their World Cup opener, but it's time to turn those good vibes into results against Croatia.

  • Laval Rouge et Or and Saskatchewan Huskies make final preparations for Vanier Cup

    LONDON, Ont. — Laval linebacker Ian Leroux skipped out on the turf at Western Alumni Stadium for the start of practice Friday afternoon, extended his arm in a first-down motion and even blew some kisses in the air. The Rouge et Or are feeling loose, confident and right at home after preventing the Mustangs from defending their Vanier Cup title. Next up is a return to the same field Saturday for a showdown with the Saskatchewan Huskies for the Canadian university football championship. "We're alw