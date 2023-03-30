Coated Fabrics for Defense Market to Reach US$ 6,530.9 million by 2033 Due to its Wider Popularity in Military Industry | Research Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights Global and Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Increasing defense budget and rising safety measures and standards across defense sector are key trends shaping coated fabrics sales. The United States coated fabrics for defense market create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 436.7 million by 2033.

NEWARK, Del, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global coated fabrics for defense market are likely to create stable growth opportunities over the evaluation period by registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2033. The global market size is likely to reach a valuation of around US$ 4,541.4 million in 2023 and is set to cross a valuation of US$ 6,530.9 million by 2033.



According to the historical analysis conducted by Future Market Insights, the global market registered a CAGR of 2.9% from 2018 to 2022. The global coated fabric sales in defense sector will create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 1,989.6 million.

Fabrics that have gone through a coating procedure for modification of functionalities are known as coated fabrics. They are created from both woven and non-woven textiles by laminating or coating fabric with polymer, rubber, or various other materials.

Get a Holistic Overview of the Market from Industry Experts to Evaluate and Develop Growth Strategies. Download the Sample@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6762

The addition of coatings makes the fabric surface more impervious to damage. Furthermore, coated fabrics hold additional properties including waterproofing, durability, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, flame resistance, and thermal resistance. Thanks to these features, coated fabrics are gaining immense traction across defense & military sectors.

Fabrics made of polyvinyl chloride, polyurethane, Teflon, and neoprene find numerous applications in the defense sector. These fabrics are useful in several environmental challenges such as fire, UV radiation, scratches and abrasions, chemicals and oils, and more.

Moreover, fabrics such as PVC-coated fabrics and polymer-coated fabrics are gaining wider popularity. Coated fabrics find application in personal protective equipment in defense industry. This is due to their ability to protect the wearer from various hazards. These fabrics are used in helmets, gloves, face shields, etc.

Story continues

Report Highlights

Coated fabrics are now considered an integral part of defense and military sectors. This is attributed to their ability to offer invaluable properties to military forces and equipment. The rising usage of coated fabrics in several military & defense applications will boost the global market. Furthermore, increasing safety measures and standards in defense sector are anticipated to propel coated fabrics demand.

The rising demand for high-performance fabrics is anticipated to deliver longevity, strength, and superior wear resistance in challenging environments will elevate sales. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for coated fabrics from military aircraft will bolster coated fabric sales worldwide. Coated fabrics such as polyester, Teflon, and aramid are widely used in parachute release bags, flight suits, ejector seat covers, anti-gravity pants, and suits, troop seating, aircraft flotation bags, and several other applications.

Constantly changing warfare strategies, attributed to the rising border conflicts in several countries are expected to drive these countries to procure highly advanced next-generation aircraft & ships. This increasing demand for aircraft is expected to stimulate the use of coated fabrics in numerous aircraft components. Driven by this, coated fabric sales in defense sector will rise at a significant pace.

Browse Full Market Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coated-fabrics-defense-market

Recent Developments

Augmenting usage of coated fabrics in various applications across the military & defense sectors is driving the global market. Coated fabrics find applications in railways, automobiles, aviation, and various other personnel-oriented objects across the military & defense industry.

Surging popularity of coated fabrics made from high-performance fibers throughout defense sector is anticipated to boost sales. Furthermore, coated fabrics are lightweight, waterproof, chemical resistant, and flexible. They also possess better mechanical properties to improve soldier workability. Thanks to these features, coated fabrics are increasingly used in defense and military industry.

The worldwide military and defense sector is predicted to witness a significant increase in expenditure. Multiple governments are spending huge amounts to strengthen their defense sector. This rising expenditure in the military and defense sector, particularly in emerging economies, will lead to a surge in the production of several military artillery and protective equipment. This in turn will propel the use of coated fabrics such as neoprene, Teflon, and polyester over the next ten years.

Expand Operations in the Future - To Get Requisite Details, Ask for a Custom Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-6762

Key Companies Profiled

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Trelleborg Group

Continental AG

Fothergill Group

Zenith Industrial Rubber Products Pvt. Ltd.

SRF Limited

Sioen Industries NV

Paragon Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd.

Colmant Coated Fabrics

Seaman Corporation

Magna Fabrics Inc.

Worthen Industries Inc.

Haren Textiles Pvt Ltd.

Serge Ferrari



Competitive Landscape

The global coated fabrics for defense industry is fiercely competitive. Owing to the presence of several key coated fabric manufacturers across the globe. Additionally, tailored solutions offered by market leaders that comply with strict regulations and requirements is creating hindrance for new entrants in the market. This has shifted bargaining power toward the supplier side, resulting in higher profit margins for leading manufacturers.

Coated Fabrics for Defense Industry Segmentation

By Fabrics:

Polyamide/Nylon

PVC

Teflon

Aramid

Polyester





By Material:

Thermoplastic

Rubber

By Application:

Personnel Oriented

Object Oriented CF for Military

Other Equipment



Grow your Profit Margin with Future Market Insights – Buy the Report! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6762

More insights into the Coated Fabrics for Defense Market

The North American region is anticipated to dominate the global coated fabrics for defense market over the evaluation period. The USA and India are prominent countries nearly accounting for 30% share of the global market. These countries are estimated to provide an evaluation of US$ 703.2 million at the end of 2033.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Coated Fabrics for Defense Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USP’s / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

Complete TOC of this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-6762

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain

Coated Fabrics Market Demand: Coated fabrics market to grow at 5.1 % CAGR through 2031. Coated fabrics are woven or non-woven cloth with a specialized coating that's applied to the surface of the material, or saturated into the material's bulk.

FKM Elastomers Market Value: As per Future Market Insights, the FKM elastomers market is anticipated to attain a value pool of US$ 1.6 billion by 2023-end. Global demand for FKM elastomers is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% to US$ 2.5 billion in 2033.

Nonwoven Polyester Fabric Market Size: According to Future Market Insights, the global nonwoven polyester fabric market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.84% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

Cable Material Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights, the global cable material market is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033, will reach by US$ 18.3 billion.

Anti Soiling Coating Market Trends: The global anti-soiling coating market is likely to witness significant growth at a CAGR of 6.01% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The global market is projected to reach US$ 1,576 million in 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce, headquartered in Delaware, USA. As a recipient of the Clutch Leaders Award 2022 for a high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com



