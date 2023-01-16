Coastal GasLink accused of failing to prevent sediment from entering a Wet’suwet’en river

·9 min read

UPDATED: A previous version of this story stated that for Tsebasa, a Likhts’amisyu clan chief, any further threats to struggling salmon populations are a validation of why the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs oppose the pipeline. The story has been updated to clarify that she is speaking to why the Likhts’amisyu clan oppose the project, and not all Hereditary Chiefs. The story has also been updated to remove a reference to school children.

It was late evening on an early January weekend when word came that potential environmental damages were underway on a remote, mountainous section of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

To get its gas pipeline across Lho Kwa, a tributary of the Skeena River on Wet’suwet’en territory, Coastal GasLink seems to have used heavy machinery to dig a holding pool and install pumps, intended to divert the river around the crossing. But according to reports and photos, the company was not preventing sediment from flowing downstream while operating excavators in the river.

Getting up to the construction site at the crossing of Lho Kwa (Clore River) would have meant driving more than two hours from the town of Houston, B.C., on snowy backroads. With no guarantee that private security workers would allow access to the location, allies of the Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chiefs started calling local helicopter companies. Two days later, they were in the air.

“It was alarming,” Tsebasa, a Likhts’amisyu clan chief who was on the Jan. 10 flight chartered by Skeena Watershed Conservation Coalition, said in an interview. “It’s just really hard to process. I was really quite disturbed by the complete disregard for the salmon, the water, the people — our rights as Wet’suwet’en people.”

Under permits issued by the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission — the provincial regulator responsible for pipelines — the operator is required to install “appropriate erosion and sediment control structures” as a measure to make sure debris and soil don’t end up in waterways.

But Hereditary Chiefs and their supporters believe that didn’t happen.

“Here, we’ve had such a blatant ignoring of the rules, showing that violation and infraction of protection of ecosystems and salmon are just considered costs of doing business,” Severn Cullis-Suzuki, executive director of the David Suzuki Foundation, told The Narwhal.

Photos supplied to The Narwhal appear to show construction underway on Jan. 8 with no mitigation structures in place. When Tsebasa flew over two days later, fencing and other measures to control sediment had been added downstream of the crossing.

Too much sediment in the aquatic environment effectively suffocates salmon as it reduces available oxygen. According to Gary Michell, head ranger for Wet’suwet’en Fisheries who was on the flight with Tsebasa, Lho Kwa is spawning habitat for chinook, coho and steelhead — populations that have been in decline for decades.

“Skeena salmon and steelhead are facing many serious threats to their survival; digging up riverbeds without sediment and erosion control doesn’t help,” Michell said in a statement.

TC Energy, the Calgary-based company responsible for Coastal GasLink construction, referred The Narwhal to its website for a statement.

“At all our work sites, including the Clore River, the work we are doing is fully authorized and permitted by our regulators,” the statement said. “We are committed to following all regulations and work with regulators to address any issues.”

For Tsebasa, any further threats to struggling salmon populations are a validation of why the Likhts’amisyu oppose the pipeline.

“We’ve weighed out the pros and cons for our people, for the land, for the water, and we’ve decided 100 per cent, this is not a good project — not for us, not for the land and not for anybody,” she said.

If the allegations are confirmed, this wouldn’t be the first time Coastal GasLink has been found to be violating provincial requirements during construction of its $11.2 billion pipeline.

According to documents obtained by The Narwhal through access to information legislation, B.C. Oil and Gas Commission inspectors identified dozens of instances last fall in which the company was insufficiently preventing sedimentation from entering wetlands and watercourses or its erosion and sediment control measures were in need of maintenance.

TC Energy did not respond to The Narwhal’s question about whether it considers its prior infractions to be consistent with its statement about pipeline construction being fully authorized. In its online statement, the company noted it is subject to frequent inspections.

“On average, the project is inspected 12 times a month by regulators. Those inspections help ensure Coastal GasLink is meeting the province’s high regulatory standards and protecting the environment at the Clore River.”

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office, which is tasked with ensuring construction is in compliance with the terms of its environmental assessment certificate, has issued 37 warnings and 17 orders over the past two years for infractions, primarily related to sediment.

Last fall, the office told The Narwhal it had conducted “multiple inspections this year along the entire length of the pipeline, by both helicopter and ground, and found ongoing concerns — in particular with erosion and sediment control that could impact sensitive fish habitat.”

Through its enforcement department, B.C. levied more than $200,000 in fines against the pipeline company. In July, 2022, it entered a compliance agreement with the company to address the persistent problems. But that agreement excludes areas where construction had already started — including Lho Kwa.

B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office told The Narwhal it received a complaint about the crossing on Jan. 8 and noted the complaint was also filed with Fisheries and Oceans Canada and the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission. It said that the latter is the lead regulator, so it referred the complaint to the commission.

“The Environmental Assessment Office takes matters of non-compliance very seriously,” a spokesperson wrote in an email. “The [office] continues to actively monitor the requirements of the environmental certificate for the … pipeline project on an ongoing basis to make sure Coastal GasLink is meeting them.”

The office added its compliance and enforcement officers “have been finding continued improvement in [Coastal GasLink’s] mitigation measures for erosion and sediment control” over the past two months and noted the company is “cooperatively responding to address any site-specific concerns.”

The B.C. Oil and Gas Commission told The Narwhal the crossing is covered by permits it issued and authorizations under the province’s Water Sustainability Act.

“While the Commission did not receive a formal complaint through our normal process, we were notified, followed up and did not find any non-compliances,” a spokesperson wrote in an email.

In response to the alleged impacts, Wet’suwet’en chiefs and supporters are calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to issue a stop-work order.

“If they can’t be in compliance, why should they be allowed to continue to work?” Na’moks, a Wet’suwet’en Hereditary Chief from the T’sayu Clan, told The Narwhal. “It’s so offensive that the province and the feds can stand back and not take responsibility for killing clean water and species like salmon.”

Fisheries and Oceans Canada told The Narwhal it is investigating.

“Fishery officers from the department’s conservation and protection branch are currently looking into the complaint of sedimentation in the Clore River as a result of the work being performed on the [Coastal GasLink] pipeline project,” a spokesperson wrote. “As such, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

When asked about its relationship with the federal agency, B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Office said it has “collaborative relationships with other regulatory agencies and a good understanding of their mandates and authorities as they relate to specific projects.”

“If officers identify an issue with compliance that falls primarily under the responsibility of another agency, they will refer the matter to that agency for follow-up,” a spokesperson with the assessment office wrote. “When there is overlap between mandates and authorities, compliance and enforcement officers engage with the other agency to work collaboratively on the response.”

“This is just an example of how our colonial systems fragment the issues into different departments, different offices, different portfolios,” Cullis-Suzuki said. “And yet there are salmon eggs in that river and it’s Wet’suwet’en territory. Nobody seems to know whose responsibility it is to monitor or to enforce against violations.”

She added this jurisdictional fragmentation serves industry interests.

“Businesses are using that, they are working that angle,” she said. “They know that there’s all these different departments and agencies and they’re not waiting for the government to get their end of it in order.”

“That’s why we’re out there monitoring, because they’re not doing their job, obviously,” Na’moks said. He added taxpayers are footing the bill for the policing of a B.C. Supreme Court injunction issued against anyone taking action to oppose the project. “They’ve now spent over $27 million on the RCMP — why didn’t they put that into enforcement and protection of the environment, the water and fish species?”

Cullis-Suzuki called what’s happening on Wet’suwet’en territory “an embarrassment” in light of government commitments made during the recent COP15 conference on biodiversity in Montreal.

“If we’re serious about halting and reversing biodiversity loss, if we’re serious about having a chance at stabilizing our ecosystem degradation, if we’re serious about protecting salmon, we’ve got to get our systems together so they’re functional.”

“That success — those words, the agreements — completely depends on the ability of governments to hold up their end of the bargain.”

Tsebasa described her territory as sacred.

“You can hear the mountains talking to you,” she said, describing being on the land doing ceremony. “I know it sounds like a bunch of hocus pocus but it’s just such an incredibly strong place.”

“For me, as the chief that oversees and is the caretaker of this land, I’ve had to go up there, I need to see what’s happening. It’s incredibly devastating.”

“Somebody has to be held responsible for what’s happened up there.”

Matt Simmons, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Narwhal

Latest Stories

  • Nets' Simmons out against Thunder due to back soreness

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ben Simmons will miss the Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night due to back soreness, the team announced on Twitter. The Nets announced 22 minutes before tipoff that Simmons was out. The team had published a tweet about 50 minutes before the start of the game that said Simmons was “questionable.” Edmond Sumner was scheduled to start in Simmons’ place. Simmons had missed 10 games this season. He sat out five games with left knee soreness, four with

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Embiid's jumper gives 76ers 118-117 win over Jazz

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Joel Embiid made a jumper with 5.7 seconds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers to a 118-117 victory over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. James Harden had 31 points and 11 assists to lead Philadelphia. Embiid chipped in 30 points and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points and Shake Milton added 17. Jordan Clarkson scored 38 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker chipped in a season-high 20 points off the bench. Mike Conley added 14 points and eight

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Vancouver Canucks' fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52

    VANCOUVER — One of the most popular players to ever suit up for the Vancouver Canucks has died. Wayne "Gino" Odjick, who played 12 seasons in the NHL for the Canucks, New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers and Montreal Canadiens, died at the age of 52. Gino’s sister Dina Odjick shared the news Sunday on Facebook of his passing. "Our hearts are broken. My brother Gino Odjick has left us for the spirit world," she wrote. Odjick spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Canucks after be

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne's 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson's 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback,

  • Kamara trade request looms over CF Montreal pre-season training

    MONTREAL — An already tumultuous off-season for CF Montreal has taken another twist, with striker Kei Kamara looking to leave the Major League Soccer club. Kamara was absent from Montreal as it started pre-season training this week, with the team saying the Sierra Leone native was still in Africa and feeling ill. Since then, his absence has turned into a media storm as the 38-year-old announced that he has requested a trade after contracts extension negotiations fell through. "I threw all my egg

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Flames' Duehr 1st player from South Dakota to score in NHL

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Walker Duehr made history with his first career NHL goal. Duehr’s first goal for Calgary on Thursday night broke a scoreless tie in the second period, and the 23-year-old winger who was born in Sioux Falls became the first South Dakota-born player to score in the NHL. “This shows that anybody who puts their head down and goes to work can achieve pretty great things,” Duehr said. Dillon Dube scored twice in the third period and Dan Vladar made 25 saves, helping the Flames to a 4-

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin